A controversy erupted at a CET exam centre in Chikkamagaluru after female students who could not remove nose pins were asked to cover them with tape. The strict rule shocked candidates amid tight security and anti-cheating measures during the state-wide entrance exam.

A concerning and unusual incident was reported at a CET examination centre in Chikkamagaluru, often referred to as the ‘Coffee Land’ of Karnataka. Hundreds of students who arrived with high expectations to write the entrance examination were taken aback by the strict and unexpected measures enforced by staff at the college gate, leading to confusion and anxiety among candidates.

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Nose Pins Covered With Tape

The incident occurred at the MES College examination centre in the city. Female students who were unable to remove their nose pins were asked to cover them with adhesive tape before being allowed to enter the examination hall. This measure was reportedly adopted by the staff to comply with examination regulations while allowing students to proceed with the test.

CET Exam Schedule And Strict Rules

The state-wide CET examination is being conducted over two days, April 23 and 24, with stringent rules in place to prevent any form of malpractice. Items such as digital watches, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited. All candidates are subjected to thorough checks before entry into the examination centres.

Security Measures Around Centres

Prohibitory orders have been imposed around the examination centres to maintain order and security. As a precautionary measure, nearby photocopy shops have also been closed. At the entry points, staff verify hall tickets and identity cards before permitting students to enter. The tense atmosphere outside the centre reflects the pressure and seriousness surrounding the examination process.