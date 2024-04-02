'Won't have the health': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says will retire from electoral politics after current term

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his retirement from electoral politics, effective from the 2028 Assembly elections, citing age and the need for a break. At 83, he expressed gratitude for support but emphasized his decision wasn't pressured. He reflected on his service, defending his government's record on issues like drought relief amid recent criticism.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared his retirement from electoral politics starting from the upcoming 2028 Assembly elections. The veteran politician, known for his decades-long career in state politics, revealed his decision during a media interaction in Mysuru, citing his age and the need for a break from the rigours of election campaigning.

At 83 years old by the time of the next elections, Siddaramaiah expressed his gratitude for the love and support he has received throughout his political journey. "People asked me to compete again and again with love. But I have decided to retire," he stated, emphasizing that his decision was based on his assessment of his physical capabilities and not influenced by external pressures.



Reflecting on his time in office, Siddaramaiah highlighted his commitment to serving the people of Karnataka, particularly in the Varuna Assembly Constituency where he has been an MLA. He spoke passionately about his efforts to secure a stronger mandate for his party, aiming to keep the opposition at bay and continue the implementation of welfare programs for the benefit of the state's residents.

Addressing recent criticism from opposition leaders, including BJP's Amit Shah and HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah defended his government's record, particularly regarding drought relief efforts. He questioned the morality of seeking votes without providing adequate assistance to those affected by natural disasters, reaffirming his dedication to the welfare of Kannadigas.