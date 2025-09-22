Karnataka launches its statewide caste and social survey from September 22, 2025, to study the economic and social conditions of 7 crore citizens. Bengaluru survey delayed due to administrative and staff issues.

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to launch a comprehensive statewide social and educational survey from September 22, 2025, to study the economic and social conditions of approximately 7 crore citizens, including residents of Bengaluru. The survey aims to provide policymakers with detailed insights into every household, covering hundreds of questions related to caste, income, education, health, infrastructure, property, and political participation.

Due to administrative delays, staff shortages, and preparation issues, the survey will not begin in Bengaluru initially, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the commission announcing a separate start date for the city.

Survey Coverage And Duration

The 16-day survey, running from September 22 to October 7, will involve 2 lakh staff, including 1.75 lakh government school teachers. Enumerators will collect data using Aadhaar-linked mobile devices and online mobile applications. ASHA workers will distribute the 60-question survey forms in advance so households can prepare their responses.

Collection Of Caste Information

The survey will record information on 1,528 castes, after removing 33 Hindu castes with Christian names from the official list. If a household’s caste is not included, respondents can select “Others,” “Not Applicable,” “Refused to State,” or “Caste Name Not Known.” This is not just a caste census but a comprehensive social and economic survey capturing education, occupation, health, property, and political representation.

Information On Household And Members

Enumerators will collect data on each family member, including:

Age and educational qualifications

Religion, caste, and sub-caste

Marital status and occupation

Traditional occupation and health impacts

Property ownership and movable assets (vehicles, appliances, etc.)

Court cases, loans, subsidies, and government schemes

Housing type, cooking fuel, access to toilets, and infrastructure

For persons with disabilities, the UDID number or disability certificate is required. If unavailable, information about the type of disability, caregiving needs, and assistive devices will be collected.

Importance Of Aadhaar Cards And Mobile Numbers

Details of all family members’ Aadhaar cards and linked mobile numbers are mandatory. Those not linked must visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center or Grama One Center to update information. This ensures accurate verification for the online survey.

UHID Stickers For Households

Each eligible household has been affixed with a Unique Household Identification (UHID) sticker, which enumerators will use to identify homes during the survey. Residents are instructed not to remove, cover, or destroy the stickers, as it may obstruct data collection.

Income And Political Participation Data

The survey will also collect detailed information on:

Annual income and income tax status

Bank accounts, loans, and skill development training

Computer literacy and health insurance coverage

Political representation in local bodies, cooperative societies, or boards

Survey Process And Online Participation

Enumerators will use mobile applications to record responses, and in case of respondents being away for work, an online survey option via Aadhaar verification is available at https://kscbc.karnataka.gov.in . In areas with network issues, data can be saved in draft mode and completed once connectivity is restored.

Key Guidelines For Respondents

Photograph of the household head or informant is mandatory

Mobile number of the household head is required; assistance can be used if unavailable

Children’s caste is recorded based on the father’s caste in inter-caste marriages

Multiple ration cards in a household are considered separate families

Data submitted cannot be changed after final submission

Objective Of The Survey

The Karnataka Backward Classes Commission will use the collected data to identify issues faced by backward communities and design development programs. Insights will guide decisions on reservations, educational facilities, employment opportunities, scholarships, and other social welfare schemes.

Helpline And Contact Information

For assistance, citizens can call 8050770004. Information and instructions are also available on the official website: https://kscbc.karnataka.gov.in .

Documents To Keep Ready

Respondents are advised to keep the following documents ready:

Aadhaar card of each person

Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Ration card or Voter ID

UDID number or disability card (if applicable)

FAQs And Key Clarifications

Is it mandatory for the household head to be photographed?

Yes, the head or informant must be photographed.

2. Is a mobile number mandatory?

Yes; if unavailable, assistance from an acquaintance is allowed.

3. How is children’s caste recorded in inter-caste marriages?

Children’s caste is determined by the father’s caste.

4. What if there’s a network problem?

Data can be saved in draft mode and completed later; in areas with no connectivity, a camp will be arranged.

5. Which address should married daughters use?

If on the parents’ ration card, register at the parents’ house.

6. How will disputed castes without SC certificates be recorded?

Only the name in the official list of 101 castes will be entered.

7. How are multiple ration cards in a household handled?

Each ration card is treated as a separate family.

8. What if residents are from other states?

The survey includes all residents with an Aadhaar number, even from other states.

9. Can submitted information be edited?

No, survey responses cannot be changed after submission.