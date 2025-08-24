Karnataka has launched the first phase of its caste census with geo-tagging of electricity meters in households. Meter readers will map and assign unique numbers to all homes, while stickers will be affixed to ensure smooth data collection.

Bengaluru: Karnataka has launched the first phase of its much-anticipated social and educational survey (caste census) after a decade, with the geo-tagging of electricity meters in households across the state. The initiative, spearheaded by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, aims to create an accurate and comprehensive database of residential households. The survey’s success depends on public cooperation, as meter readers will document and geo-tag each house using a specially developed app. Commission Chairman Madhusoodhan R Nayak urged residents to assist meter readers to ensure that no house is left unrecorded.

Geo-Tagging Work to Begin With Billing Cycles

Electricity meter readers will carry out the geo-tagging work according to their regular billing cycles. They will document each household in the specially designed application, enabling accurate mapping for the caste census. The public’s cooperation is essential to conduct the survey smoothly and systematically.

First Phase: House Listing and Mapping

The initial phase focuses on preparing a complete house list and mapping every residential unit in the state. Each household will be assigned a serial number, and the location will be geo-tagged using the RR meter numbers of residential connections. The second phase of the survey is scheduled from September 22 to October 7, during which detailed social and educational data will be collected.

Unique App Designed for Survey Operations

The e-governance and energy departments have developed a dedicated app that integrates electricity meter connections (RR numbers) to identify households. ESCOM meter readers will use this app to geo-tag homes, ensuring that all residences, including apartments and clusters, are included in the survey.

Sticker to Identify Each House

Once the house list is captured and uploaded to citizen service electronic delivery servers, each household will be assigned a unique number. Stickers with these numbers will be affixed to every house, making it easier for surveyors to locate and survey them efficiently.

Public Cooperation Essential for Smooth Survey

While the first phase of house listing is challenging, the commission stressed the importance of systematic execution. Chairman Madhusoodhan R Nayak appealed to all residents, particularly those in apartments and clusters, to cooperate fully with meter readers to complete the house listing accurately and efficiently.