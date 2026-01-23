A Reuters report said that the company is expected to cut roughly 14000 jobs roughly the same as it did last year last year and could begin as soon as Tuesday

Amazon is reportedly planning a second round of job cuts next week as part of its broader goal of trimming 30,000 corporate jobs.

The company is expected to cut roughly 14,000 jobs- roughly the same as it did last year- starting as soon as Tuesday, a report from Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jobs in its Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video and human resources, known as People Experience and Technology, units are slated to be impacted, the report said. The report said that the details of Amazon's job cut plans could change.

