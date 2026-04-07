Chilli arrivals at Haveri APMC in Karnataka dropped to around 89,000 bags as the season nears its end. Despite lower arrivals, prices remain stable and demand for quality Byadgi chillies continues to stay strong in the market.

The agricultural produce market in Haveri witnessed a significant drop in chilli arrivals on Monday, with only around 89,000 bags reaching the APMC yard. This sharp decline indicates that the chilli season is gradually coming to a close. Arrivals have been steadily decreasing since the first week of April, reflecting reduced harvesting activity and lower market inflow.

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Just last Thursday, the market recorded arrivals of over one lakh bags. However, within a few days, the number fell to approximately 89,000 bags, highlighting the rapid slowdown in supply as the season draws to an end.

Good Prices Continue Despite Lower Supply

Interestingly, despite the decline in arrivals this year, chilli prices have remained stable week after week. This trend continued on Monday, with all three major varieties maintaining steady rates. As a result, high-quality chillies continue to witness strong demand in the market, benefiting farmers bringing better-grade produce.

Monday’s Market Rates

On Monday, a total of 89,141 bags arrived at the local APMC. The prices recorded for different chilli varieties are as follows: