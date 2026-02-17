Byadgi chilli created history as Dabbi variety fetched a record ₹89,999 per quintal, while Kaddi sold for ₹69,999 in Karnataka’s Byadgi market. The produce, grown by a young farmer from Ron in Gadag district, marked the highest price.

In a landmark moment for the internationally renowned Byadgi chilli market, Dabbi chilli fetched a record-breaking ₹89,999 per quintal, while Kaddi chilli was sold for ₹69,999 on Monday. Traders and farmers described it as an unprecedented achievement in the market’s history, marking one of the highest prices ever recorded for Byadgi chillies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Farmer From Ron Taluk Sets New Record

The record-setting produce was grown by 23-year-old farmer Vijayakumar Prakash Sajjanar from Savadi village in Ron, Gadag district. His Dabbi and Kaddi varieties were sold at ₹89,999 and ₹69,999 per quintal, respectively, setting a new benchmark in the market.

Dryland farming is predominant in Ron taluk. Despite the challenging conditions, Vijayakumar, a young graduate, ventured into agriculture with a commitment to natural cultivation, avoiding the use of chemicals. In his very first attempt, he achieved a bumper yield and secured a record price, earning appreciation from traders and fellow farmers alike.

Highest Price In Over Six Decades

In the more than 60-year history of the Byadgi chilli market, no variety had previously commanded such a high price. Over the past few years, the Dabbi variety had typically sold between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000 per quintal.

This year, however, reduced supply combined with the superior quality of Vijayakumar’s produce resulted in the chilli fetching what traders described as a “golden price”. To mark the achievement, the young farmer celebrated the milestone by distributing sweets in the market.

The development has generated excitement among growers and traders, raising hopes of better returns for chilli farmers in the region.