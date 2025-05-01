A Karnataka bus driver, A K Mulla, is under investigation after he was seen offering namaz while on duty in a parked bus with passengers aboard. A viral video sparked the inquiry, and officials are gathering statements before taking action.

Belagavi: A driver with the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), A K Mulla, is under investigation after being filmed offering Namaz inside a parked bus while on duty. The incident took place on Tuesday near Belagavi while the bus, travelling between Hanagal and Vishalgad, was stationary with passengers onboard.

The video, recorded by a passenger and later shared on social media, went viral, prompting officials to launch a departmental inquiry. NWKRTC Haveri Divisional Traffic Officer Ashok Patil confirmed the investigation and said statements from the bus conductor and passengers are being collected. The report is expected within 2-3 days, after which appropriate action will be taken.

"We are gathering statements from Conductor Hadimani and reaching out to passengers. A report will be ready in 2-3 days, and appropriate action will be taken against the driver," Ashok Patil said.

The incident has sparked controversy, with many netizens criticising the act, arguing that performing religious rituals during work hours is inappropriate.