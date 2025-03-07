Karnataka Budget 2025: Rs 1,800 crore boost for Bengaluru's Tunnel roads, metro expansion & public safety

Read Full Article

The Karnataka Budget 2025-26 has brought major investments for Bengaluru, with a strong focus on infrastructure, traffic management, and public safety. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented his 16th budget on Friday, March 7. The total budget for the financial year stands at ₹4,09,549 crore, with thousands of crores allocated to improve the city’s roads, metro, drainage systems, and public services.

To tackle Bengaluru’s severe traffic congestion, the government has announced several large-scale projects:

- 40.5 km Double-Decker Flyover: A massive flyover will be built alongside the Namma Metro Phase-3 project at a cost of ₹8,916 crore.

- 300 km of New Roads: New roads will be built along canal buffer zones with a budget of ₹3,000 crore.

- 460 km of Upgraded Roads: Arterial and sub-arterial roads within the BBMP area will be developed for ₹660 crore.

- 120 km of Flyovers & Grade Separators: These will be constructed to ease bottlenecks across the city.

- Metro Expansion: The state government has allocated ₹19,000 crore towards the construction of the North-South and East-West underground metro corridors, which will cost ₹40,000 crore in total.

- Tunnel Roads:

- An 18.5 km North-South tunnel from Hebbal Esteem Mall to Silk Board Junction will be built for ₹15,000 crore.

- A 28.5 km tunnel connecting KR Puram and Nayandanahalli will cost ₹28,000 crore.

The government is pushing forward the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative to modernize the city. Under this scheme, ₹1,800 crore has been allocated for 21 development projects. One of the key programs includes a Comprehensive Health Programme worth ₹413 crore, aimed at making Bengaluru a global health hub over the next three years.

With increasing concerns over urban flooding and water shortages, the budget has allocated:

- ₹3,000 crore to BBMP and BWSSB for a proper drainage network and sewage treatment plants (STPs).

- The Kaveri Stage-V project will add 775 MLD (million litres per day) of drinking water to meet Bengaluru’s growing needs.

The state has already generated ₹4,556 crore in additional revenue through digitization efforts like e-Khata adoption and technology-driven public services. To further boost revenue:

- Implementation of BBMP Advertisement Bye-laws 2025 is expected to bring in ₹750 crore.

- The BBMP Estate Management Rules 2024 have been introduced to regulate BBMP’s property holdings more efficiently.

Bengaluru will see significant improvements in safety measures, with ₹667 crore allocated for security infrastructure:

- 60 new women-only police stations will be set up across the city.

- 7,500 CCTV cameras will be installed in key locations to improve surveillance and crime prevention.

The Karnataka government has also announced financial aid for minority communities:

- ₹250 crore for the Christian community’s development.

- ₹100 crore for Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh communities.

- Monthly honorariums increased for religious leaders:

- Jain priests, Sikh Chief Grantis, and Pesh-Imams will now receive ₹6,000 per month.

- Assistant Grantis and Muezzins will get ₹5,000 per month.

- ITI colleges in areas with a high minority population will be upgraded.

- 50% tuition fee reimbursement (up to ₹5 lakh) for minority students securing admission through KEA.

- National & Foreign Student Scholarship for minorities increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh.

With massive funding for tunnel roads, metro expansion, road upgrades, water supply, and security enhancements, the Karnataka government has set a strong vision for Bengaluru’s future. These projects aim to ease traffic congestion, improve infrastructure, boost public safety, and enhance the city’s livability.

