Karnataka Budget 2025: Bengaluru University to be renamed after former PM Manmohan Singh, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared that Bengaluru City University will soon be renamed as Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University. The decision was revealed while presenting the state Budget 2025 on March 7.

The university, originally known as Bengaluru Central University when it was established in 2017, was renamed Bengaluru City University in 2020. It is one of the prominent state-run institutions in the capital city.



Presenting his 16th Budget, CM Siddaramaiah, who also handles the Finance portfolio, emphasized the government’s focus on maintaining fiscal discipline while ensuring growth.

For the financial year 2025-26, Karnataka’s total expenditure is estimated to be ₹4,09,549 crore, distributed as follows:

- ₹3,11,739 crore for revenue expenses

- ₹71,336 crore for capital investments

- ₹26,474 crore for loan repayments

The state’s revenue deficit is projected at ₹19,262 crore (0.63% of GSDP), while the fiscal deficit is expected to be ₹90,428 crore (2.95% of GSDP). By the end of the financial year, Karnataka’s total liabilities are estimated to reach ₹7,64,655 crore (24.91% of GSDP).

The ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative received a major push in the Budget, with the government allocating ₹1,800 crore for 21 development projects aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure and quality of life.

A ₹413 crore ‘Comprehensive Health Programme’ has also been announced. This initiative, spread over three years, aims to upgrade healthcare infrastructure across Bengaluru, ensuring it meets global standards.

Infrastructure development remains a top priority in the Budget. The city’s annual grant has been more than doubled, increasing from ₹3,000 crore to ₹7,000 crore to fund crucial projects.



Key infrastructure plans include:

- A 40.5 km double-decker flyover worth ₹8,916 crore, to be developed alongside Namma Metro Phase-3

- ₹3,000 crore allocated for the construction of 300 km of new roads

- 120 km of flyovers and grade separators to ease traffic congestion

With significant investments in education, infrastructure, and urban development, the Karnataka Budget 2025 reaffirms the state government’s commitment to making Bengaluru a more livable, well-connected, and globally competitive city.

