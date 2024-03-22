Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC greenlights board exams for Class 5, 8, and 9

    The Karnataka High Court overturns a single-member bench decision, allowing Class 5, 8, and 9 board exams to proceed. Controversy arose from conflicting circulars, leading to legal battles. Plans for an assessment test were announced amid the turmoil, but the High Court's decision added complexity, later challenged and stayed by the Supreme Court.

    Karnataka High Court gives green signal to board exams for Classes 5,8,9 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has cleared the path for the board examinations of Class 5, 8, and 9, overturning a previous decision by a single-member bench. The division bench, comprising esteemed judges, nullified the order of the single-member bench, paving the way for the state government to proceed with its plans for conducting board exams for these crucial grades.

    The High Court, under the direction of Justice Somasekhar and Justice Rajesh Rai, has mandated urgent and appropriate action from the government to proceed with the examination of pending matters. With all 11th class exams concluded, along with the completion of two subjects for the 5th, 8th, and 9th classes, the remaining subjects' examinations are expected to commence from Monday. The education department is set to issue an order to finalize the examination dates, ensuring a structured and timely assessment process.

    'Remain at home, continue preparing,' Karnataka schools tell kids after exams for grades 5, 8, 9 are postponed

    What was the case?

    The Karnataka Education Act had sparked controversy with conflicting circulars from the State Education Department, prompting legal battles and leaving students and parents anxious about the outcome. The issue arose from controversial directives issued by the Karnataka Education Department in October 2023, which aimed to implement board-level exams for Classes 5,8,9 and 11 primarily targeting private schools.

    However, this move was met with resistance from private school associations such as Registered Unaided Private Schools' Management Association (RUPSA), citing violations of the Right to Compulsory Education Act and various sections of the Karnataka Education Act. Subsequently, the matter was brought before the courts, with a single-member bench initially ordering the cancellation of the Education Department's circulars.

    In response, the Karnataka government appealed this decision before a two-judge bench, leading to a stay on the single-member bench's order. This legal back-and-forth reached the Supreme Court, which stayed the two-judge bench's order and called for an urgent hearing on the government's appeal.

    SC puts a pause on Karnataka HC's ruling to cancel exams for classes 5, 8, and 9

    Meanwhile, amidst the legal turmoil, plans for an assessment test were announced by the government to enhance the learning quality of students. This test, intended for 28.14 lakh students across various government, aided, and unaided schools, covers subjects such as First Language, Second Language, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies for Class 5, and extends to include additional subjects for classes 8 and 9.

    However, the High Court's decision to strike down the board examinations for single-member schools added another layer of complexity. While a division bench initially upheld this decision, it was later challenged and stayed by the Supreme Court, which instructed the appeal hearing to proceed.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    If I steal will have to go to jail Arvind Kejriwal's take on corruption in old video comes back haunting (WATCH) snt

    'If I steal, will have to go to jail': Kejriwal's take on corruption in old video comes back haunting (WATCH)

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: AAP Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by police AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: AAP Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by police

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks rkn

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    Supreme Court declines hearing, directs BRS leader K Kavitha to trial court in arrest petition AJR

    Supreme Court declines hearing, directs BRS leader K Kavitha to trial court in arrest petition

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi's DDU Marg shut, traffic snarled as AAP calls for protest AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Traffic chaos in Delhi, DDU Marg closed amid AAP protest

    Recent Stories

    If I steal will have to go to jail Arvind Kejriwal's take on corruption in old video comes back haunting (WATCH) snt

    'If I steal, will have to go to jail': Kejriwal's take on corruption in old video comes back haunting (WATCH)

    Kerala: High Court grants bail to former govt pleader PG Manu in sexual assault case rkn

    Kerala: High Court grants bail to former govt pleader PG Manu in sexual assault case

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: AAP Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by police AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: AAP Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by police

    Jai Shri Ram Delhi Capitals' Warner presented with Ayodhya Ram Mandir's model ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH) snt

    'Jai Shri Ram': Delhi Capitals' Warner presented with Ayodhya Ram Mandir's model ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested: List of ex-Chief Ministers who have been in jail till date

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: List of former CMs who faced jail

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon