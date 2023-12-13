Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: BMTC cracks down on ticketless travelers, collects over Rs 7 lakh in penalties

    In a stringent enforcement drive, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has dealt a blow to individuals traveling without tickets, imposing fines totaling over Rs 7 lakh. The crackdown also extended to penalizing men found occupying seats reserved for women, highlighting the transport department's commitment to ensuring adherence to rules and regulations.
     

    Karnataka: BMTC cracks down on ticketless travelers, collects over Rs 7 lakh in penalties
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    During the month of November, BMTC inspectors fined 6,680 ticketless travelers, with a staggering 3,767 individuals caught traveling without valid tickets out of the 16,421 trips checked. The corporation also took action against 1,062 irresponsible operators, reflecting a comprehensive approach to address violations and ensure accountability.
    Also Read: Shakti scheme triumph: Karnataka state transport marks 100 crore passenger milestone

    Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 43,800 were collected from individuals who were found sitting in seats reserved for women passengers. The penalties were imposed in accordance with Section 177&94 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. The stringent enforcement efforts resulted in a significant sum of Rs 7,12,410 being collected for BMTC's coffers, underscoring the impact of the measures taken.

    The intensified drive against ticketless travel and unauthorized occupancy of women's seats aligns with the commitment to maintaining order and compliance within the public transport system. BMTC's strict stance aims to deter violations, ensuring that passengers adhere to the established rules to create a safer and more organized travel environment.

    Since the initiation of the Shakti Yojana, a notable surge in daily trips has been witnessed across all four corporations of the State Road Transport Corporation. Over the past six months, an addition of 6,349 daily trips has been recorded, reflecting the positive impact of the scheme on enhancing transportation services. Prior to the implementation of Shakti Yojana, the four corporations collectively operated more than 1.40 lakh daily trips, with KSRTC and BMTC contributing over 1 lakh.

    However, the post-Shakti Yojana landscape has witnessed a significant uptick in daily passengers, now totaling between 20 to 25 lakh, compared to the earlier 80 to 85 lakh. This substantial increase in daily passengers has correspondingly led to a boost in the number of trips undertaken by all four corporations, especially focusing on routes witnessing higher passenger volumes.
     

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband vkp

    Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband

    Karnataka: V Somanna's upset triggers high-level talks, urges BS Yediyurappa's involvement

    Karnataka: V Somanna's upset triggers high-level talks, urges BS Yediyurappa's involvement

    Karnataka govt weighs to clear land encroachments related to BDA, BBMP vkp

    Karnataka govt weighs to clear land encroachments related to BDA, BBMP

    NIA raids several locations in Bengaluru over terror conspiracy probe vkp

    NIA raids several locations in Bengaluru over terror conspiracy probe

    Sudden surge in Dengue cases in Bengaluru; Here's why vkp

    Sudden surge in Dengue cases in Bengaluru; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Wamiqa Gabbi sexy photos: Khufiya star dons black leather bra, flaunts her HOT abs RBA

    Wamiqa Gabbi sexy photos: Khufiya star dons black leather bra, flaunts her HOT abs

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw tear gas canisters? (WATCH) AJR

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw smoke bombs? (WATCH)

    cricket MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH)

    Major security breach in Parliament on 2001 attack anniversary day

    Major security breach in Parliament on 2001 attack anniversary day

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES] ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon