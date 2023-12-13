Karnataka: BMTC cracks down on ticketless travelers, collects over Rs 7 lakh in penalties

In a stringent enforcement drive, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has dealt a blow to individuals traveling without tickets, imposing fines totaling over Rs 7 lakh. The crackdown also extended to penalizing men found occupying seats reserved for women, highlighting the transport department's commitment to ensuring adherence to rules and regulations.

During the month of November, BMTC inspectors fined 6,680 ticketless travelers, with a staggering 3,767 individuals caught traveling without valid tickets out of the 16,421 trips checked. The corporation also took action against 1,062 irresponsible operators, reflecting a comprehensive approach to address violations and ensure accountability.

Also Read: Shakti scheme triumph: Karnataka state transport marks 100 crore passenger milestone

Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 43,800 were collected from individuals who were found sitting in seats reserved for women passengers. The penalties were imposed in accordance with Section 177&94 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. The stringent enforcement efforts resulted in a significant sum of Rs 7,12,410 being collected for BMTC's coffers, underscoring the impact of the measures taken.

The intensified drive against ticketless travel and unauthorized occupancy of women's seats aligns with the commitment to maintaining order and compliance within the public transport system. BMTC's strict stance aims to deter violations, ensuring that passengers adhere to the established rules to create a safer and more organized travel environment.



Since the initiation of the Shakti Yojana, a notable surge in daily trips has been witnessed across all four corporations of the State Road Transport Corporation. Over the past six months, an addition of 6,349 daily trips has been recorded, reflecting the positive impact of the scheme on enhancing transportation services. Prior to the implementation of Shakti Yojana, the four corporations collectively operated more than 1.40 lakh daily trips, with KSRTC and BMTC contributing over 1 lakh.



However, the post-Shakti Yojana landscape has witnessed a significant uptick in daily passengers, now totaling between 20 to 25 lakh, compared to the earlier 80 to 85 lakh. This substantial increase in daily passengers has correspondingly led to a boost in the number of trips undertaken by all four corporations, especially focusing on routes witnessing higher passenger volumes.

