Karnataka: BJP urges state govt to postpone budget presentation; here's why

Concerns have come to light in Karnataka regarding the scheduled State Budget Presentation on February 16, 2024, coinciding with the polling day for the Bangalore Teachers Constituency bye-election. A letter, co-signed by several prominent figures, including Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayana and Sri V. Sunilkumar, underscores the potential violation of the Model Code of Conduct and calls for the postponement of the budget presentation.

The letter alleges a violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who announced the State Budget Session on the same day as the by-election. The concern is that the state government may use this platform to make announcements that could potentially influence voters, creating an uneven playing field and compromising the fairness of the electoral process.

The letter emphasizes the potential misuse of the state government's position by announcing policies, projects, or public initiatives that could sway voters on the election day. Such practices, it argues, are unethical and run counter to the principles outlined in the Representation of Peoples Act. The Act explicitly deems any promise or bribe to a voter as a corrupt practice, including making announcements that may unduly influence electoral outcomes.

In light of these concerns, the co-signatories earnestly request the Election Commission to direct the State government to reschedule the budget presentation to a day after 16th February 2024.