Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: BJP urges state govt to postpone budget presentation; here's why

    Concerns have come to light in Karnataka regarding the scheduled State Budget Presentation on February 16, 2024, coinciding with the polling day for the Bangalore Teachers Constituency bye-election. A letter, co-signed by several prominent figures, including Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayana and Sri V. Sunilkumar, underscores the potential violation of the Model Code of Conduct and calls for the postponement of the budget presentation.

    Karnataka: BJP urges state govt to postpone budget presentation; here's why
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 7:43 PM IST

    The letter alleges a violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who announced the State Budget Session on the same day as the by-election. The concern is that the state government may use this platform to make announcements that could potentially influence voters, creating an uneven playing field and compromising the fairness of the electoral process.
    Also Read: Karnataka: Director of Jayadeva Hospital voices concerns over state govt's actions before term ends

    The letter emphasizes the potential misuse of the state government's position by announcing policies, projects, or public initiatives that could sway voters on the election day. Such practices, it argues, are unethical and run counter to the principles outlined in the Representation of Peoples Act. The Act explicitly deems any promise or bribe to a voter as a corrupt practice, including making announcements that may unduly influence electoral outcomes.

    In light of these concerns, the co-signatories earnestly request the Election Commission to direct the State government to reschedule the budget presentation to a day after 16th February 2024. 

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 7:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mandya teacher murder case: Killer found while enquiring about Deepika with her father vkp

    Mandya teacher murder case: Killer found while enquiring about Deepika with her father

    Bengaluru Lalbagh flower show 2024: Disappointment looms as spectator turnout falls short

    Bengaluru Lalbagh flower show 2024: Disappointment looms as spectator turnout falls short

    Karnataka: Director of Jayadeva Hospital voices concerns over state govt's actions before term ends vkp

    Karnataka: Director of Jayadeva Hospital voices concerns over state govt's actions before term ends

    Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge says 'Ayodhya visit will be for cultural exploration, not devotion'

    Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge says 'Ayodhya visit will be for cultural exploration, not devotion'

    Karnataka: Pro-dalit organisations protest over defiled idol of Dr BR Ambedkar in Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Pro-dalit organisations protest over defiled idol of Dr BR Ambedkar in Kalaburgi

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Ukrainian Tennis Federation criticises junior player for shaking hands with Russian player at Australian Open osf

    Ukrainian Tennis Federation criticises junior player for shaking hands with Russian player at Australian Open

    Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs in the city RKK

    Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs in the city

    Easy recipe to make tasty Ram Halwa at home RKK

    Easy recipe to make tasty Ram Halwa at home

    Shocking study reveals Indian rice and wheat face nutritional decline and arsenic surge; are you at risk? snt

    Shocking study reveals Indian rice and wheat face nutritional decline and arsenic surge; are you at risk?

    PM Modi directs cabinet to avoid Ayodhya Ram temple visits temporarily amid devotees rush AJR

    PM Modi directs cabinet to avoid Ayodhya Ram temple visits temporarily amid devotees rush

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon