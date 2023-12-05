Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: BJP State President BY Vijayendra leads relief efforts for victims of cyclonic storm

    In a compassionate move to aid the victims of the Tamil Nadu's recent cyclone, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra announced the proactive involvement of the state BJP in extending a helping hand to those affected. Addressing the press at the BJP office in Belagavi, Vijayendra expressed the party's commitment by detailing the substantial relief efforts underway.
     

    Karnataka: BJP State President BY Vijayendra leads relief efforts for victims of cyclonic storm
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    "On behalf of the state BJP, we are dispatching a substantial aid package, including 4 to 5 thousand kilograms of rice, 1 thousand kilograms of dals, biscuit packets, bed sheets, sugar, and more," declared Vijayendra. He took a moment to acknowledge the significant contributions from generous donors, expressing heartfelt gratitude to all those who stepped forward.
    In the face of the immediate response from workers and donors during this challenging situation, Vijayendra assured that additional relief items would be sent later, showcasing an ongoing commitment to support those in distress. Demonstrating a broader perspective, he urged not only assistance to Tamil Nadu but also a collective effort to aid victims in Andhra Pradesh and other affected regions.

    The initiative comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for solidarity and support towards cyclone victims. Following the BJP's unprecedented victories in the recent state elections, Modi emphasized the importance of extending a helping hand during a speech at the party's Delhi headquarters. Vijayendra highlighted the Prime Minister's directive and affirmed that the state BJP is aligning its efforts to contribute to the relief operations.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
