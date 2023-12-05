Focus on North Karnataka issues dominates Belagavi winter session for next two days

As the legislative session unfolds in Belagavi, a significant portion will be dedicated to addressing the longstanding concerns of North Karnataka. The second and third days of the session have been earmarked for extensive discussions aimed at finding solutions to the problems faced by the region. Speaker of the Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti, emphasised the need for focused attention on North Karnataka's issues during the session.

Speaker Baravaraj Horatti addressed the media and revealed proactive steps taken to facilitate constructive dialogue. He said, "Letters have been dispatched to ministers responsible for agriculture, education, higher education, and revenue, urging them to engage with organisations intending to protest during the session. This outreach is intended to foster a collaborative approach to addressing grievances and finding viable solutions. Furthermore, a letter has been sent to the chief minister, urging him to ensure the session is conducted meaningfully."

The goal is to prevent a recurrence of the challenges faced during the previous Belagavi session, where numerous organisations submitted petitions and engaged in protests, leading to substantial disruptions. Reflecting on the tumultuous events of the previous session, which saw a multitude of protests involving thousands of people, the speaker stressed the importance of addressing issues proactively. The ministers have been informed to find timely and effective solutions to prevent a repetition of the chaos experienced last year.

In a notable suggestion, Speaker Basavaraja Horatti has advocated for the construction of an MLA house on a designated 20-acre plot along the Bengaluru-Pune highway. This proposal aims to streamline government spending, ensuring optimal use of resources while generating income through potential private management of the facility.