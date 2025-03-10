Tejasvi Surya faces backlash from farmers over 'bouquets are national waste' remark in wedding invite

Read Full Article

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has come under fire from the South India Floriculture Association after his statement urging guests to avoid bringing flower bouquets to his wedding reception. The association has called on him to withdraw his remarks, arguing that such comments undermine the livelihood of farmers who depend on floriculture.

Surya, the Bengaluru South MP, posted on X, saying, “Dear well-wishers, Sivasri and I are excited to see you at our wedding reception tomorrow. But we have a request. Every year, over 1 crore weddings take place in India, and 85% of wedding flowers and bouquets are thrown away within 24 hours. Also, around 3 lakh kg of dry fruits go to waste. The total value of these wasted items, if used for charity, is about ₹315 crore. So, we kindly request you not to bring flower bouquets or dry fruits to the event.”

His remarks, made during a live session on Facebook and YouTube while inviting the public to his reception on March 10, have sparked controversy. The South India Floriculture Association strongly objected, stating that calling bouquets “national waste” was insensitive and dismissive of the efforts of flower farmers.

T M Aravind, president of the association, criticized Surya’s remarks, stating, “Such statements from a responsible leader are inappropriate. They belittle the hard work of lakhs of farmers whose livelihood depends on floriculture.”

Karnataka plays a major role in India’s floriculture industry, with flower farming spread across 38,000 hectares. More than 1,500 hectares are dedicated to commercial flower crops, producing roses, chrysanthemums, marigolds, jasmine, and other varieties. Additionally, greenhouses and polyhouses cultivate cut flowers like gerberas, anthuriums, and orchids.

“The flower industry supports 11 lakh people, both directly and indirectly. Flower farming on 2.8 lakh acres helps over 52 lakh people earn a living,” Aravind said.

Farmers are already facing challenges due to competition from artificial flowers and fluctuating market prices. The association pointed out that even BJP MP K Sudhakar from Chikkaballapura recently spoke in Parliament about the need to support floriculture, as 25,000 acres in his constituency are dedicated to flower farming. He even proposed setting up a floriculture board to promote the sector.

Aravind also emphasized the deep cultural and religious importance of flowers in India, especially in Hindu traditions, where they play a central role in rituals and celebrations.

“Encouraging minimal gifting is fine, but labeling flower bouquets as ‘national waste’ is unfair and could harm the floriculture sector,” he said.

While Surya’s message was aimed at reducing waste, the backlash highlights the economic impact such statements can have on farmers who rely on flower sales, particularly during weddings and festivals.

Latest Videos