Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra condemns attack on party worker at Shimoga, alleges Congress involvement

BJP's Vijayendra condemns attacks on party workers, citing Gokul Krishnan's fatal assault in Bhadravati. Alleges Congress affiliation in the violence. Krishnan's activism triggered the attack after criticizing MLA's unfulfilled promises on social media, leading to vandalism and arrests.

Karnataka BJP state president, BY Vijayendra, has voiced strong condemnation over the escalating attacks on BJP workers, citing the recent incident involving the fatal assault on Gokul Krishnan, a prominent BJP leader in Bhadravati. Vijayendra's remarks come in the wake of increasing instances of violence targeting BJP activists, allegedly perpetrated by individuals affiliated with the ruling Congress party.

Expressing his concern in a Facebook post, Vijayendra highlighted the alarming trend of attacks on BJP workers who raise their voices against alleged malpractices within the government. The incident in Bhadravati, where Gokul Krishnan was brutally attacked, is believed to have been provoked by his online queries regarding the involvement of local MLAs in illicit activities in Bhadravati.



Vijayendra's statements suggest a deliberate targeting of BJP workers by the Congress government, purportedly supporting and encouraging attackers. However, in response to the Bhadravati incident, swift action was taken by the authorities. The activists were safeguarded, the assailants were arrested, and stringent measures were demanded against those involved.

The series of events leading to the fatal attack on Gokul Krishnan involves his social media activism, particularly regarding the unfulfilled promises made by the Bhadravati MLA during the assembly elections. Krishnan's vocal criticism on Facebook against the MLA's failure to fulfil promises, urging the establishment of a factory instead of illegal activities, led to an altercation. Subsequently, miscreants damaged Krishnan's car, and individuals involved in the vandalism were apprehended.