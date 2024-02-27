Karnataka: BJP MLA ST Somashekhar's cross voting shocks party in Rajya Sabha elections

In a surprising turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA ST Somashekhar has sent shockwaves through the party by casting cross votes in the Rajya Sabha elections. Somashekhar's decision to violate the party whip and vote for the Congress candidate has caused a stir within BJP circles and raised questions about party discipline.

Somashekhar's unexpected move has surprised many and is considered a major setback to the BJP's electoral strategy. His actions have not only defied the party's directives but also undermined its efforts to secure victory in the Rajya Sabha polls. Prior to casting his vote, Somashekhar made his intentions clear by stating, "My vote is for the candidate who will give development grants." He further asserted his willingness to vote according to his conscience, regardless of party affiliations.

Despite warnings about potential consequences, such as expulsion for violating the party whip, Somashekhar remained steadfast in his decision. He emphasised his longstanding relationship with Congress and downplayed concerns about party discipline. After voting, Somashekhar reportedly showed his ballot to individuals who expressed interest in his vote, indicating a deliberate act of defiance against the BJP's directives.

He then left without visiting the BJP legislative office, further adding to the confusion surrounding his allegiance. The BJP now faces the challenge of dealing with Somashekhar's cross-voting, which has not only embarrassed the party but also raised questions about its ability to maintain discipline among its members. There is speculation about potential repercussions, including lodging a complaint with the Speaker for violating the party whip.

