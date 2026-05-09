The Enforcement Directorate has arrested three key accused, including hacker Sriki, in the Karnataka Bitcoin scam linked to alleged cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering. The accused have been remanded to 10 days of ED custody as the probe intensifies.

In a major development in the multi-crore Bitcoin scam that has drawn widespread attention across Karnataka, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested three key accused in connection with the case. The arrested individuals have been identified as Srikrishna alias ‘Sriki’, Robin Khandelwal, and Sunish Hegde. ED officials reportedly took all three into custody late on Friday night as part of the ongoing money laundering investigation.

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The high-profile case, involving alleged hacking, cryptocurrency fraud, and illegal financial transactions worth crores of rupees, has once again come under sharp focus following the arrests. Officials are now intensifying efforts to trace the money trail, examine digital evidence, and investigate possible international links connected to the scam.

Accused Produced Before Court

The three accused were produced before a special court on Saturday. The Enforcement Directorate sought custody of the accused for detailed interrogation, following which the court granted the agency 10 days of ED custody.

Srikrishna, popularly known as Sriki, is considered the prime accused in the case. He faces multiple allegations, including hacking, digital fraud, cryptocurrency-related offences, and money laundering.

High Court Hearing On Petition Still Underway

Earlier in April, some of the accused in the case, including Sunish Hegde and Prasidh Shetty, had approached the Karnataka High Court seeking dismissal of the hacking and fraud cases registered against them.

The petition is still under hearing before the court.

ED Conducted Raids At 12 Locations Last Month

The latest arrests come weeks after the Enforcement Directorate carried out large-scale raids across Karnataka as part of the same investigation.

On April 21, ED officials conducted simultaneous searches at 12 locations linked to several individuals allegedly connected to the Bitcoin scam. The raids covered the residences and offices of multiple suspects, including Mohammed Nalapad, son of Congress MLA NA Haris, along with hacker Sriki and Hakib Khan.

Officials said the search operations continued for nearly 24 hours before concluding.

Probe Into Money Trail And Crypto Transactions Continues

The Enforcement Directorate is currently conducting a detailed investigation into the alleged money laundering network, cryptocurrency transactions, and possible international connections associated with the scam.

Officials are also examining banking records, digital devices, and other electronic evidence seized during the investigation.

With the latest arrests, the Bitcoin scam case has once again become a major political and legal issue in Karnataka, and the probe is expected to intensify further in the coming days.