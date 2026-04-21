The Karnataka Bitcoin scam probe has intensified as the Enforcement Directorate conducts raids across multiple locations. The agency is investigating a possible money laundering angle linked to hacking, drugs and cryptocurrency transactions, adding a new dimension to the ongoing case.

The alleged Bitcoin scam, which has remained a contentious issue in Karnataka’s political landscape for several years, has taken a fresh turn with recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). These developments have once again brought the case into sharp focus, raising questions about the progress and direction of multiple investigations. With links to drugs, hacking and cryptocurrency transactions, the case continues to evolve, drawing significant public and political attention.

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Origins Of The Case

The case first came to light in 2020 following a drug-related investigation. The KG Nagar Police Station received information about narcotics being smuggled into the city through the International Post Office. During the probe, several individuals were identified, including Sujay, Hemanth Muddappa, Sunish Hegde, Prasiddhi Shetty, Darshana Lamani, Pankaj Kothari, Madan, Ashish and the prime accused, Srikrishna, also known as Sriki.

Cryptocurrency Link And Arrest

As the investigation progressed, police discovered that the accused were using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to procure drugs. This led the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) to arrest Sriki and subject him to detailed questioning.

Hacking Activities Come To Light

During interrogation, it emerged that Sriki was an alleged hacker. Investigators claimed that he had breached multiple systems, including the state’s e-procurement portal, gaming platforms, the Kaveri online services portal and databases of private firms. Following these revelations, both the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the CCB continued parallel investigations.

Controversy Over Crypto Wallet

During the probe, the CCB seized a cryptocurrency wallet reportedly containing 31 Bitcoins, valued at approximately ₹9 to ₹10 crore at the time. However, when the wallet was later examined in court, it was found that the funds had been transferred by an unknown party. This development raised serious concerns and led to allegations that the investigating agency itself may have been compromised.

Political Allegations And SIT Probe

The case soon entered the political arena, with the Congress party alleging the existence of a large-scale Bitcoin scam in the state. Following a change in government, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to re-examine the matter.

SIT Investigation And Delays

The SIT, led by DIG Vamshi Krishna, initiated its inquiry but soon became the subject of controversy. Critics alleged that individuals initially treated as accused, including Sriki and his associates, were being viewed as complainants, while officials involved in earlier investigations were being scrutinised. Notably, even after several years, the SIT has yet to file a chargesheet, raising concerns about delays and transparency.

ED Raids Add New Dimension

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate has stepped in to investigate the case under money laundering provisions. The agency recently conducted raids at multiple locations linked to individuals such as Nalapad, Hakib and Omar.

The ED suspects that Sriki may have been used to facilitate hacking operations linked to the laundering of illicit funds and is currently gathering evidence to establish financial trails.

What Lies Ahead?

The ED’s line of investigation appears to diverge from that of the SIT, adding further complexity to an already intricate case. With overlapping probes involving cryptocurrency transactions, cybercrime, drug trafficking and alleged financial irregularities, the matter continues to be closely monitored.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further developments are expected as agencies continue to examine the case from multiple angles.