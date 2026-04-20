The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations in Bengaluru in connection with the Bitcoin scam, including premises linked to Karnataka Congress MLA N.A. Haris’s son Mohammed Nalapad and others in a suspected money laundering probe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted extensive search operations across 17 locations in Bengaluru as part of its ongoing investigation into the high-profile Bitcoin scam. The coordinated raids, carried out in multiple parts of the city, aim to uncover financial links, digital evidence, and possible money laundering activities associated with the case. Among the prominent locations searched was the residence of Mohammed Nalapad, son of Congress MLA NA Haris, in the upscale Ashok Nagar area.

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Link To Bitcoin Scam Accused ‘Sriki’

According to sources, the raids are believed to be linked to alleged connections between Mohammed Nalapad and Srikrishna Ramesh, popularly known as ‘Sriki’, a key accused in the Bitcoin scam case. Investigators suspect that financial transactions and associations between the individuals may have a bearing on the broader money laundering probe. NA Haris, a senior Congress leader, currently serves as the Chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), adding further political significance to the developments.

Searches Conducted At MLA And Son’s Residences

ED officials also carried out searches at properties linked to MLA NA Haris, including his residence. The simultaneous raids at multiple premises indicate a focused effort by the central agency to gather evidence and trace the flow of funds. Officials are reportedly examining documents, electronic devices, and financial records during the searches.

Operation Began Early Morning Under Tight Security

The search operations commenced early in the morning, at around 6 am, when a team of approximately 12 ED officials arrived at the Ashok Nagar residence of the Haris family. The entire operation is being conducted under tight security, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed to ensure law and order during the proceedings.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.