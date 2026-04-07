In Belagavi, Karnataka, a husband and wife died on the same day in separate incidents, leaving their three children orphaned. Madhura Madar consumed pesticide, and her husband Kareppa Madar died in a road accident rushing to see her. Police are investigating.

In a shocking and tragic turn of events in Belagavi district, a couple from Aravalli village lost their lives on the same day in separate incidents. The sudden deaths have left their three children orphaned, and the entire village is in deep shock. Relatives and neighbours are struggling to come to terms with the devastating loss, and the family’s grief is unimaginable.

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Who Were the Deceased?

The deceased have been identified as Kareppa Madar, 36, and his wife Madhura Madar, 30. The couple had been married for nine years and were raising three children—one daughter and two sons. According to reports, Madhura had been suffering from severe stomach pain for several years, which had worsened over time, causing her significant mental and emotional distress.

Wife Consumes Pesticide

Unable to bear the persistent pain, Madhura Madar reportedly consumed pesticide in a suicide attempt. Her family rushed her to the hospital, but tragically, she passed away on the way. Her sudden death left her husband devastated and plunged the entire family into grief.

Husband Dies in Road Accident

Upon hearing about his wife’s death, Kareppa Madar was overcome with shock and immediately rushed on his bike towards the hospital to see her one last time. In his haste, his bike collided with a bus. The impact was fatal, and he died on the spot, police confirmed.

Village in Mourning

The couple’s sudden deaths have left the family’s three children without parents. A wave of grief has swept through Aravalli village, with neighbours and relatives gathering to console the children and the bereaved family. The cries of relatives and the anguish in the village reflect the immense emotional toll of this tragedy.

Police Investigation

Bailhongal police visited the scene and have registered a case. Authorities are investigating the incidents and providing support to the grieving family. The village community continues to rally around the orphaned children during this time of profound loss.