A final-year MBBS student, Anishkar Chavan, died by suicide in Bidar after losing ₹80,000 in an online game. Police are investigating, and experts warn youth about the dangers of gaming and gambling addiction.

The dangerous trend of young people getting addicted to online games and losing money is growing. In some tragic cases, this addiction has even led to loss of life. Now, a final-year MBBS student in Bidar has become another victim of this menace, taking his own life after falling into a debt he couldn't handle.

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Struggled to Repay the Money

The student, 21-year-old Anishkar Chavan, died by suicide because he was unable to repay the money he lost in an online game. The incident took place at the hostel of BRIMS Medical College in Bidar, where Anishkar was a final-year student. He had reportedly lost about ₹80,000 and was struggling to find a way to pay it back. Under immense mental pressure, he hanged himself from a fan in his hostel room.

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A Tragedy in the Final Year

Anishkar was a resident of Salagar Tanda in Chincholi taluk, Kalaburagi district. He had joined BRIMS Medical College for his medical studies and was just about to complete his final year. But his addiction to online gaming led him to take this tragic step, cutting his promising life short.

Bidar's Superintendent of Police, Pradeep Gunti, visited the site to inspect the scene.

What SP Pradeep Gunti Said

Speaking to the media, SP Pradeep Gunti stated, "Preliminary information suggests that the student, Anishkar, died by suicide after losing money in an online game. We have found WhatsApp chats related to the game. It seems he took this step today out of distress. The incident occurred at the BRIMS medical college hostel. Our police team has already conducted an initial investigation. His parents will be filing a complaint, after which a case will be registered and we will proceed with the investigation."

A Warning for Young People:

Police and psychologists are urging youngsters to be cautious. Online gambling and games are misleading many young people. They advise everyone not to fall into this trap just for the lure of easy money and risk their lives. Anishkar's death is an irreplaceable loss for the medical community and his family.

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