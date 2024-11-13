Bengaluru: BBMP simplifies e-Khata process: Here's how to get it without Aadhar card

BBMP has simplified e-Khata applications, allowing residents to download a draft version and finalize it later if not urgently needed. Alternatives to Aadhaar, such as a Passport or Voter ID, are accepted. Zone-wise helplines and online resources are available for assistance.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has simplified the process of obtaining the e-Khata for property owners within its jurisdiction. Now, residents who don't immediately need to sell or transfer their properties at the Sub-Registrar office need not rush for the final Ikhata. They can simply download a draft version of the e-Khata and later finalize it at their convenience. The BBMP also allows those without an Aadhaar card to secure their e-Khata by submitting alternative documents.

For citizens who do not possess an Aadhaar card, the BBMP has made provisions to accept other government-issued IDs. Applicants can submit any one of the following documents at the office of the Assistant Revenue Officer to obtain their e-Khata:
- Passport
- Driving License
- Voter ID Card 

If a property owner needs to complete the e-Khata process urgently for a sale or transfer, they can contact the BBMP helpline for assistance in expediting their application.

Required documents

To proceed with the e-Khata application, residents will need the following details:
1. Registration Certificate Number – issued by the Sub-Registrar’s office.
2. Property Tax SAS Number – from the BBMP tax database.
3. BESCOM 10-digit Account Number – optional, especially for vacant plots.

How to apply

1. Download Draft e-Khata: Property owners not in immediate need of selling or transferring their properties can first download the draft e-Khata.
2. Submit Information Online: Once ready, additional information can be submitted online to obtain the final e-Khata.
3. Apply Through BBMP’s e-Khata Portal: The corporation encourages citizens to complete their applications online through [BBMP e-Khata Portal](https://BBMPeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in) for ease and efficiency.
4. Guidance Videos Available: For assistance, BBMP has published instructional videos:
   - English: (https://youtu.be/GL8CWsdn3wo?si=Zu_EMs3SCw5-wQwT)
   - Kannada: (https://youtu.be/JR3BxET46po?si=jDoSKqy2V1IFUpf6)

Online entry requirements

To apply for e-Khata online, citizens need to input a few key numbers:
- Registered Deed Number – digitally obtained from the Sub-Registrar’s office. (Ancestral or inherited properties can bypass this requirement.)
- Property Tax SAS Number – from the BBMP tax records.
- Aadhaar Number – if available, through an online eKYC process.
- BESCOM 10-Digit Number – optional for vacant properties.

While additional documents are not mandatory, BBMP advises citizens to provide supporting documents for a more accurate A-Khata or B-Khata classification.

For residents who prefer in-person assistance, Bangalore One Centers also offer e-Khata services. Additionally, those without Aadhaar can visit the Assistant Revenue Officer’s office with alternative identification, such as a Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID Card, to apply for their e-Khata. 

Zone-wise helpline

To address any technical issues, BBMP has set up helpline numbers for each of its 13 zones. Residents can contact these numbers for help with the e-Khata application process:

- Bommanahalli Zone: 9480683182 / 9480683712
- Dasarahalli Zone: 9480683710
- Mahadevapura Zone: 9480683718 / 9480683720
- East Zone: 9480683203
- West Zone: 9480683653 / 9480683204
- South Zone: 9480683638 / 9480683179
- Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone: 9480683576
- Yelahanka Zone: 9480683645 / 9480683516

