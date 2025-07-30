Karnataka will launch an assessment-led employability model for STEM graduates under the Nipuna Karnataka programme. The first phase in Kalaburagi on August 9-10 will assess 2,500 students and provide personalised skill-gap reports.

Kalaburagi: To address the growing employability gap among graduates in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the Karnataka government will launch a structured, assessment-led model to evaluate and develop job readiness among youth.

First Phase To Begin In Kalaburagi On August 9 And 10

Addressing a press conference at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Kalaburagi district In-charge Priyank Kharge said the first phase of this initiative under the Nipuna Karnataka, our flagship reskilling and upskilling programme, will be held in Kalaburagi on August 9 and 10, targeting 2,500 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) students.

This is the first phase of what will become a state-wide rollout. The model will be adapted and implemented across other districts in the coming months, making Karnataka the first state to launch such an integrated and localised employability assessment programme for STEM graduates, the minister said.

Personalised Reports And Individual Development Plans

Unlike conventional skilling programmes, this model starts with a baseline diagnostic to evaluate each candidate's aptitude, communication, digital literacy and behavioural readiness. The 90-minute online assessment is being conducted by Unstop, an engagement and hiring platform that works with over 25 million students across India.

Each student will receive a personalised skill-gap report and an Individual Development Plan (IDP) to guide further training and placement efforts. The objective is to move from a one-size-fits-all approach to a data-driven, individual-centric model that makes students more employable before they are routed into skilling tracks, said the Minister.

Registration Details And Deadlines Announced

Registrations open on July 29 and can be done via scanning the QR code or visiting the URL: https://unstop.com/o/xvCVUWP/?ref=KalaburgiAssessment. The deadline for registration is August 7. Candidates will be allotted slots on a first-come, first-served basis, with preference given to STEM graduates who had registered for the Kalaburagi Udyoga Mela held in April this year, followed by other final-year and recent pass-outs with a STEM background.

Assessment hall tickets will be issued on August 7 and 8 via SMS and email to registered candidates.

The assessment will be conducted on August 9 and 10 at Shetty Institute of Technology, Kalaburagi.

There will be four slots per day, each lasting 90 minutes: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM, 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM.

Study Highlights Need For Early Intervention

A recent study during the Kalaburagi Udyoga Mela showed that 70% of students scored below 50% in aptitude and 63% in communication. This pilot aims to address those gaps early and systematically.

This initiative not only improves outcomes for students but also equips employers with job-ready candidates and helps educational institutions align training with real industry demands. Above all, it supports holistic talent development and strengthens the job-readiness pipeline in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, said the minister.