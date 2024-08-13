Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Not feasible’: Karnataka govt clarifies misconceptions about 14-hour workday for IT employees

    Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Secretary Ekroop Kaur dismissed speculations about a shift to 14-hour workdays, affirming that current nine-hour shifts remain unchanged. They clarified that any proposed changes are industry-driven, not government-mandated, and stressed that a 14-hour workday is impractical and not being implemented statewide.

    Karnataka government clarifies misconceptions about implementing 14 hour workday for tech employees vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    In response to recent speculations about a potential shift to 14-hour workdays, Karnataka's Minister of Electronics, IT/BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, along with Ekroop Kaur, Secretary of Information Technology-Biotechnology, addressed the issue during a program organized by a private channel. The discussions centred on the ongoing debate surrounding extended working hours in the IT sector.

    Ekroop Kaur clarified that there have been no official changes to the existing shift timings, stating that the current 9-hour shifts will remain in place. "There is no alteration in shift timings as of now," Kaur emphasized, adding that any proposed changes are driven by industry demands rather than government initiatives. The minister echoed these sentiments, stressing that no discussions or agreements have taken place between the government and industry leaders regarding such a shift.

    Karnataka minister addresses IT work hour; ensures fair, beneficial changes for employees and employers

    Kharge further pointed out that the standard nine-hour work shifts continue as usual, with variations depending on the industry. He also noted that the Karnataka government allows flexibility regarding overtime, permitting employees to work from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., provided the total working hours align with quarterly regulations. Kaur mentioned that while a 14-hour workday has been discussed in some quarters, it includes a two-hour break, making such a schedule impractical for daily implementation.

    Karnataka labour department likely to pass bill extending IT work hours to 14

    The discussion also touched on the Model Shops and Establishment Bill by the Government of India, which mandates a one-hour break after five continuous hours of work. In contrast, states like Gujarat, Telangana, and Odisha require only a half-hour break. Despite ongoing conversations about extending working hours, Kaur emphasized that a 14-hour workday is not feasible. 

    Kaur further clarified that the government's proposal has been misinterpreted, stressing that any amendments would apply only to specific industries or companies that receive permission from the State Labor Department. "This is not a blanket change to the Act," Kaur noted. "We operate in a global environment where schedules must be aligned with other countries, but there is no mandate for 14-hour working hours."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka records 68,000 HIV positive cases in 2023-24 vkp

    Karnataka records 68,000 HIV positive cases in 2023-24

    Bengaluru metro commuters brace for shock as BMRCL mulls to hike ticket prices for PSD installation vkp

    Shock for Bengaluru metro commuters: Is BMRCL mulling ticket price hike for PSD installation? What we know

    Karnataka Goa trains suspended as goods train derails near Dudhsagar waterfalls vkp

    Karnataka-Goa trains suspended as goods train derails near Dudhsagar waterfalls

    Bengaluru Metro to issue paper tickets for Lalbagh Flower Show on Independence Day 2024 vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL to issue paper tickets for Lalbagh Flower Show on Independence Day; Here's how to get yours

    Tourists flock as ban lifted on visiting Hogenakkal waterfalls near Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border vkp

    Tourists flock as ban lifted on visiting Hogenakkal waterfalls near Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border

    Recent Stories

    Breather for Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna in Patanjali ads case; Supreme Court closes contempt case anr

    Breather for Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna in Patanjali ads case; Supreme Court closes contempt case

    Independence Day 2024 long weekend plans: Airbnb reports 340% surge in domestic travel searches; read details RBA

    Independence Day 2024 long weekend plans: Airbnb reports 340% surge in domestic travel searches; read details

    Italy to China: 7 countries with the most UNESCO World Heritage sites ATG

    Italy to China: 7 countries with the most UNESCO World Heritage sites

    Kerala government allocates Rs 18 Lakh to screen its achievements in theatres across 5 states anr

    Kerala government allocates Rs 18 Lakh to screen its achievements in theatres across 5 states

    What is DDoS attack? Elon Musk confirms it disrupted much-awaited interview with Donald Trump vkp

    Elon Musk-Donald Trump interview disrupted by cyber attack: What is DDoS attack?

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon