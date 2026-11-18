The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has reclaimed 2.72 guntas of encroached land worth ₹4.50 crore in Madiwala, Bengaluru, by demolishing unauthorised sheds and structures following an eviction drive.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has reclaimed 2.72 guntas of encroached land worth approximately ₹4.50 crore in Madiwala, Bengaluru, as part of its efforts to protect public property from illegal occupation. The land, located in Survey No. 80/1 of Madiwala village in Begur Hobli, Bengaluru South Taluk, had been occupied by individuals who had constructed unauthorised sheds and other structures. Despite receiving notices from the authorities, the encroachers had failed to vacate the property.

In a separate development, the BDA is also preparing to undertake a major ₹200 crore project to develop Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's memorial site at Kempapura, with plans to transform it into a prominent tourist destination over the next two years.

BDA Reclaims Encroached Land Worth ₹4.50 Crore In Madiwala

BDA officials carried out an encroachment removal drive on Tuesday, using JCB machinery to demolish the unauthorised sheds and other structures on the property. Following the operation, the authority took back possession of the 2.72 guntas of land.

The operation involved the BDA Superintendent of Police, the Special Task Force and other BDA officials and engineers. Personnel from the Mico Layout police station also assisted the team during the eviction drive.

The reclaimed property is located in Survey No. 80/1 of Madiwala village and belongs to the BDA. The authority initiated the action after the individuals occupying the land failed to vacate it despite being served notices.

₹200 Crore Development Plan For Kempegowda's Memorial Site

Meanwhile, District In-charge Minister Balakrishna has announced plans for the comprehensive development of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's memorial site, known as Veerabhumi, at Kempapura. The project is expected to be completed over the next two years, with the aim of transforming the site into an attractive tourist destination.

The Minister made the announcement after visiting and inspecting the memorial site along with BDA officials. Speaking to reporters, he said the project would involve an estimated investment of ₹200 crore, with the BDA taking full responsibility for its execution.

Kempegowda Memorial Site To Expand Across 18 Acres

According to the Minister, the memorial site previously covered around eight acres of land, comprising different categories of property, including gramathana (village settlement area) and gundutopu (communal grove).

With an additional 10 acres acquired for the project, the development will now cover a total area of more than 18 acres. The expanded site is expected to accommodate improved infrastructure and visitor facilities as part of the proposed development.

The project aims to enhance the memorial's appeal and establish it as a prominent destination for visitors. The BDA will oversee the development work, which is expected to be completed within two years.

The land reclamation drive in Madiwala and the proposed development of Kempegowda's memorial site highlight the BDA's activities in Bengaluru, ranging from protecting public properties against encroachment to undertaking major infrastructure and tourism development projects.