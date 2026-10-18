Delhi Tourism organised a special Dandiya Night at Chhatrasal Stadium to honour Anganwadi and ASHA workers. CM Rekha Gupta and Minister Kapil Mishra lauded their contribution, and Mishra announced the event would be held annually to honour them.

Delhi Tourism organised a special Dandiya Night at Chhatrasal Stadium to honour Anganwadi and ASHA workers, providing them an opportunity to celebrate Navratri with their families.

The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, with a large number of Anganwadi and ASHA workers participating alongside their families. Traditional Dandiya, Garba, music and cultural performances added to the festive atmosphere.

CM lauds workers' contribution

Addressing the gathering, CM Rekha Gupta lauded the contribution of Anganwadi workers towards children's nutrition, health and education, highlighting their role in building a healthy society. “Our Anganwadi sisters do not merely perform a service; they lay the foundation for the bright future of our children. By visiting homes across neighbourhoods, localities and settlements, they shoulder the responsibility of ensuring children’s nutrition, health and education. Their contribution is invaluable. Without their sacrifice, dedication and tireless efforts, the vision of a strong and healthy society remains incomplete,” she said, according to a press release.

Gupta further expressed happiness over celebrating Garba with the workers and reaffirmed the Delhi government's commitment to their welfare and empowerment. “The joy of celebrating Garba with them today at Chhatrasal Stadium has been an unforgettable experience for us. This celebration is a small expression of our gratitude and respect for them. The Delhi Government stands firmly committed to the dignity, welfare and empowerment of every Anganwadi sister,” she said.

Initiative to become an annual event

Meanwhile, Kapil Mishra said the initiative was aimed at recognising the contribution of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, who work for the welfare of children, mothers and families in need. He said the event was organised in line with the vision of CM Rekha Gupta to enable these workers to celebrate festivals with their families.

“For the first time in Delhi, and possibly across the country as well, an initiative of this kind has been undertaken to organise a special Dandiya Night for Anganwadi and ASHA workers during Navratri. Taking forward the spirit of ‘Seva Hi Sankalp’ (Service as a Commitment) of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta ji envisioned that Anganwadi and ASHA workers, who work day and night tirelessly to serve the children and mothers of Delhi, should also be honoured. They should have the opportunity to celebrate festivals with their families,” Mishra said.

He also announced that the initiative would become an annual event to honour Anganwadi and ASHA workers. “It is heartening to see Anganwadi and ASHA workers arriving here with their entire families. The entire event is filled with enthusiasm, joy and positivity. These women work continuously for the welfare of society and the service of families in need. It is important to recognise their contribution and provide them with an opportunity to celebrate happiness with their families. A special event of this kind will now be organised every year to honour Anganwadi and ASHA workers,” he said. (ANI)