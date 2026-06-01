Three people, including two minors, were arrested in Kanjirappally for stealing ₹75,000 and gold from a house to fund a holiday. The trio was tracked down using CCTV footage and later caught by police after spending the stolen money on a trip.

Kottayam: Police in Kanjirappally have arrested three youths for a house theft, uncovering a surprising motive behind the crime. The accused allegedly stole ₹75,000 in cash and three sovereigns of gold to fund a leisure trip to Munnar. Those arrested include 19-year-old Ajith Anil from Koduvanthanam and two 17-year-olds.

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The theft occurred on May 24 at a residence in Anakallu. According to police, the trio was familiar with the house and its surroundings, which helped them plan the burglary carefully. They ensured that no one was at home before breaking in and even attempted to damage the CCTV camera installed at the property to avoid being identified.

Despite their efforts to erase evidence, investigators managed to trace them by examining CCTV footage from nearby houses and establishments. These visuals provided crucial leads, helping police track the suspects’ movements before and after the crime.

During questioning, it was revealed that the stolen money was quickly spent on a trip, with the group visiting popular tourist destinations including Munnar. Police officials said they had initial clues early in the investigation but chose to monitor the suspects and collect concrete evidence before making the arrests.

All three accused are now in custody, and further investigation is underway to determine if they were involved in any similar offences in the past.