Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s frequent air and helicopter travel has sparked a political debate during the Belagavi winter session. Opposition leaders questioned the rising expenses and the government’s decision to opt for annual aviation contracts.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s air and helicopter travel expenses have soared to a staggering ₹47.38 crore over the last two years, from 2023 to November 2025. The figures were disclosed in the Legislative Council during the Belagavi winter session on Wednesday in response to a question raised by BJP MLC Ravikumar. The revelation has sparked renewed debate about the CM’s extensive use of air travel for official engagements.

Breakdown of Costs Over Two Financial Years

According to the government, the total expenditure incurred on the CM’s helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft travel amounts to ₹47,38,24,347. These expenses cover official visits to districts across Karnataka as well as trips to major cities such as Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

For helicopter travel alone, the government spent ₹12.65 crore in 2023–24 and an additional ₹19.35 crore up to 15 January in the 2024–25 financial year. Officials stated that the high cost reflects the frequency and geographical spread of the CM’s official duties.

Use of Helicopter for Short-Distance Travel

Reports indicate that Siddaramaiah has used a helicopter even for short journeys, including travel to Mysuru, which is roughly a one-and-a-half-hour trip by road. Critics note that this follows earlier controversy over crores spent on the renovation of his official residence, Kaveri. The latest figures have once again placed the CM’s travel practices under scrutiny.

Preferred Modes of Travel Across Karnataka

For destinations with operational airports such as Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Belagavi, the Chief Minister typically travels by aircraft. In districts without airports, he uses a government-arranged helicopter to ensure timely arrival for meetings and inspections.

Annual Contract Proposed for Air Services

To reduce rising daily rental costs and ensure availability during emergencies, the state government has proposed securing air and helicopter services through an annual contract. This arrangement would benefit the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, senior ministers and top officials. The Public Works Department has been instructed to begin the tender process for finalising this long-term aviation service agreement.