A 30-year-old woman, Pooja from Tirthahalli, Karnataka, died after allegedly being poisoned by her in-laws over a dowry dispute. Her husband Sharath and father-in-law were arrested, while her mother-in-law and sister-in-law remain absconding.

Shivamogga: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old married woman, who had allegedly been poisoned due to a family dispute, has died while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Pooja, daughter of Shankaralli Ishwarappa from near Konandur in Tirthahalli. Three years ago, she was married to Sharath, a resident of Mavinkere Shettikoppa in NR Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka.

Allegations of Dowry Harassment

According to sources, there are allegations that Pooja’s in-laws attempted to murder her by administering poison following ongoing domestic disputes. Pooja, who was admitted to a private hospital in Shivamogga, succumbed after treatment proved unsuccessful.

The couple have a two-year-old son. It is alleged that Sharath’s father, mother, and sister Shabari had been harassing Pooja for dowry. Reports suggest that she had also been physically assaulted on multiple occasions.

Family Claims Attempt to Murder

Pooja had reportedly confided in her family about the harassment and violence she endured at her marital home. Though her family had counselled and tried to reassure her, tensions continued to escalate. Two days ago, she was allegedly given weedicide, leading to her critical condition. The husband’s family purportedly tried to pass it off as a case of suicide.

Husband Arrested, Others Absconding

Following a complaint filed by Pooja’s family at the NR Pura Police Station in Chikkamagaluru district, police arrested her husband Sharath and his father Sudhakar. Her mother-in-law Radha and sister-in-law Shabari are currently absconding.

The incident has caused deep grief among Pooja’s relatives, who are demanding justice for what they allege to be a case of dowry-related murder.