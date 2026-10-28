Three fishing workers died and another survived after reportedly inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a fishing boat at Tadadi port in Gokarna, Karnataka. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations to determine the cause of death.

Three fishing workers died and another narrowly escaped death after reportedly inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a fishing boat at Tadadi port in Gokarna, Uttara Kannada district, on Tuesday evening. The workers had finished unloading fish and were clearing waste from the boat when they suddenly collapsed. They were rushed to a nearby primary health centre, where three were declared dead on arrival. The surviving worker received emergency treatment before being shifted to Kumta Hospital for further treatment.

Three Workers Identified, One Survives

The deceased have been identified as Naushad Alirajan, 35, from Kagal Heni in Kumta; Aman Ayub Lingadoo, 18, from Onnalli; and Ameer Abdul Unchalli, 20. Abdul, 55, from Betkuli, survived the incident.

How the Tragedy Unfolded?

The workers had unloaded fish from a boat named Khuzaina on Tuesday evening. They then entered a small cold storage pit to clear the accumulated waste.

According to reports, decomposing Chaman fish waste had produced a strong, foul smell. The workers reportedly collapsed after being exposed to the fumes. In an apparent attempt to help one another, they also fell into the pit, leaving all four incapacitated.

Locals rushed the workers to the primary health centre in a private ambulance. Three were declared dead on arrival. Medical Officer Dr Jagadish Naik and his staff administered emergency treatment to Abdul, helping save his life. He was subsequently shifted to Kumta Hospital for further treatment.

Police Inspector Sridhar SR, Police Sub-Inspector Anil, other police personnel and local revenue officials visited the site to assess the situation and initiate further action.

Families Left in Shock

The deceased workers were young and reportedly the primary breadwinners for their families. Their relatives rushed to the hospital after receiving news of the incident and were overcome with grief.

Police personnel, local fishermen and hospital staff tried to console the bereaved families.

Toxic Fumes Suspected as Cause of Deaths

Local fishermen said decomposing Chaman fish waste produces a strong odour and may release gases that can be harmful to people exposed to them. The workers are suspected to have collapsed after inhaling fumes inside the confined space.

The bodies were sent to Karwar District Hospital for post-mortem examinations to establish the exact cause of death. The cause of the incident has yet to be confirmed by the authorities.