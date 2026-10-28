A Karnataka consumer court has ordered railway authorities to pay ₹15,000 in compensation and legal expenses after 24 passengers faced a lack of water in train toilets. The commission also directed a ₹1,000 ticket refund with interest.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held railway authorities responsible for a deficiency in service after 24 passengers were forced to leave a train due to a lack of water in its toilets. The passengers, who were returning from a pilgrimage to Tirupati Tirumala, had to pay extra to board another train and reach their destination. Acting on a complaint filed by one of the passengers, the commission directed the railway authorities to refund the ticket fare and pay compensation and legal expenses.

Which Train Faced the Issue?

Nagendra, a resident of the Public Works Department (PWD) quarters in Basavanagudi, Shivamogga, was returning from a pilgrimage to Tirupati Tirumala with a group of 24 people, including his family members.

The group had purchased general tickets worth ₹1,000 to travel from Yeshwanthpur to Shivamogga on train number 66575.

Passengers Boarded Another Train Due to Lack of Water

During the journey, the passengers discovered that there was no water in the train's toilets. Nagendra reportedly raised the issue with the Station Master at Tumakuru railway station, but the officials failed to provide a satisfactory response.

Frustrated by the lack of basic facilities, the group got down at Tumakuru and boarded another express train to reach home. They had to pay an additional ₹1,760 for the alternative journey.

Nagendra subsequently sent a legal notice to the railway authorities, seeking a refund of the ticket fare on the grounds that the train had failed to provide basic water facilities. When the authorities did not respond, he filed a complaint with the consumer commission.

Consumer Commission Orders Refund and Compensation

Commission President T. Shivanna and member B. D. Yogananda Bhandya heard the case and examined the documents and arguments presented by both sides before passing the order.

The commission held the first and second opposite parties responsible for the deficiency in service. They were identified as the Station Master of South Western Railway in Bengaluru and the Station Master of Tumakuru railway station.

The commission directed the railway authorities to refund the ₹1,000 ticket fare, along with interest at 6% per annum from April 15, 2025. The amount must be paid within 45 days of the order. If the authorities fail to meet the deadline, the applicable interest rate will increase to 10% per annum until the payment is made.

The railway authorities were also ordered to pay ₹10,000 in compensation and ₹5,000 towards legal expenses within the same 45-day period. If these amounts are not paid within the stipulated deadline, interest at 10% per annum will apply until payment is completed.

The commission delivered its verdict on October 23.