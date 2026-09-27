Two youths, aged 24 and 18, died of suspected suffocation after a chemical leak in a public toilet in Mumbai's Ram Mandir area. The leak allegedly came from a nearby electroplating shop, whose owner is now facing an FIR. An investigation is on.

Two youths died of suspected suffocation caused by a chemical leak inside a public toilet in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place opposite the Parsi Panchayat Gate near Mrunaltai Bridge in Ram Mandir (East). The victims, identified as Prabhakar Dhanivar (24) and Bhavin Desai (18), were rushed to the Trauma Care Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Police Launch Probe

Sharing details of the incident, DCP Gajanan Rajmane (Zone 12) said, "The chemical leaked from a chemical shop named Sai Electroplate, resulting in the death of two youths due to suffocation. This shop is owned by Navinchandra Chawda. An investigation into the matter is underway. An FIR is currently being registered. An official press note will be issued shortly."

Eyewitness Recounts Tragic Night

Recounting the horrifying sequence of events, Rohit Vairagi, a friend of the deceased, said that the incident occurred between 2:30 AM and 3:00 AM. He stated that the group had gathered under the bridge after having dinner. "Prabhakar and Bhavin both went to the washroom. After half an hour, when they didn't return, we called them 15 to 20 times, but they didn't answer our calls. So we went to check," Vairagi said.

Describing the rescue attempt, he added, "One of the doors was open, and we saw one of them unconscious inside. We pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital. The other door was locked from the inside, so we broke it open, pulled him out, and rushed him too. But at the hospital, the doctors declared them dead." Vairagi also claimed the severity of the chemical leakage in the area, pointing to skin rashes on his body. Local authorities are probing the incident further, and an FIR is being registered against the owner of the electroplating shop.