Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 will be announced on April 9, with over 7 lakh students awaiting their scores. The results will be declared in the evening after by-elections voting. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to check your marks online.

The long wait for lakhs of II PUC students in Karnataka is set to end, as the results of the board examinations will be announced on April 9. The announcement has brought a mix of anticipation and anxiety among students and parents who have been eagerly awaiting the outcome of months of hard work.

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School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa confirmed that the results will be declared in the evening after the completion of voting for the by-elections in two constituencies. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has completed all necessary preparations for the announcement. The minister expressed confidence that students will perform well this year, keeping their academic future in mind.

Over Seven Lakh Students Await Results

This year, the II PUC examinations were conducted across the state from February 28 to March 17. A total of 7,10,363 students appeared for the exams at 1,217 centres and are now awaiting their results.

The board has assured that the evaluation process was carried out in a transparent manner and completed without any issues.

How to Check Your Results? A Step-by-Step Guide

Students do not need to visit their colleges to access their results. They can check their scores online by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website: First, log on to the official website karresults.nic.in.

Click on the link: On the homepage, you will see a link that says ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026’. Click on it.

Enter your details: Carefully enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit: After filling in the details, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Download your marksheet: Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.