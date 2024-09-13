Karnataka govt reduces 2nd PUC exam duration by 15 minutes

Karnataka has reduced the Second PUC exam time by 15 minutes, now lasting two hours and 45 minutes. The exam will be out of 80 marks, with 15 minutes for reading. Failed students can re-enroll in government schools, aiming to boost pass rates.

The Karnataka government has announced a reduction in the Second Pre-University Course (PUC) exams by 15 minutes. Starting this academic year, the exams, which were previously scheduled for 3 hours, will now be conducted for two hours and 45 minutes.

Students will still be required to remain in the exam hall for the full three hours. This includes an additional 15 minutes to read the questions at the beginning of the exam. The time allocated for answering questions will be two hours and 45 minutes.



In conjunction with this change, the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board has also adjusted the exam's maximum marks. Students will now be tested on 80 instead of 100 marks.

Earlier, 15 minutes were already provided for reading the questions. This new arrangement continues to include this reading period but shortens the answer-writing time. This adjustment aims to streamline the exam process while maintaining adequate time for students to complete their answers.



In additional news, the government has announced that State Curriculum Class (Regular) students who failed their SSC and Secondary PUC exams can re-enrol in the same classes at any Government High School or PU College in the next academic year. This opportunity aims to give students a second chance at their education.

However, the government has specified that these students are not permitted to re-enroll in private schools or colleges. They must join government institutions if they wish to repeat the year and attempt their exams again. This initiative is designed to help increase the pass rates among SSC and second PUC students, who have historically shown lower success rates.

