Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: GBA PU colleges recorded a 74.16% pass rate, showing improvement over last year. Out of 2,593 students, 1,923 passed and 260 secured distinction. Officials said the results reflect steady academic progress.

Pre-University (PU) colleges under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have recorded an encouraging improvement in results this academic year. The overall pass percentage has risen to 74.16%, marking an increase of nearly 4% compared to last year’s 70.11%.

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Officials said the performance reflects consistent academic progress across institutions managed by the GBA Education Department.

Overall Performance Across GBA PU Colleges

Out of 19 PU colleges run by the GBA Education Department across five city corporations, a total of 2,593 students appeared for the 2025–26 2nd PUC examinations. Of these, 1,923 students have successfully passed.

Additionally, 260 students have secured distinction by scoring above 85%, highlighting strong academic performance at the higher end.

Top Performing PU Colleges

Among the institutions, Bhairaveshwaranagar PU College under the West City Corporation emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 88.82%. Kasturibanagar PU College (Central City Corporation) secured second place with 86.45%, followed by Srirampura PU College (West City Corporation) in third place with 81.99%.

Outstanding Student Performances

The examinations also witnessed several exceptional individual performances. In the Commerce stream, Firdos and Shajid from Cleveland Town PU College (North City Corporation) emerged as top scorers with 582 out of 600 marks (97%).

In the Science stream, Arfin Khanam from the same college secured 578 marks (96.33%). In the Arts stream, Musrath from Bhairaveshwaranagar PU College scored 574 marks (95.66%), standing out as the top performer.

Cash Prize for Meritorious Students

In recognition of their achievements, the 260 students who secured distinction will receive a cash prize of ₹35,000 each from the respective city corporations. This was confirmed by Munishamappa, Senior Assistant Director of the GBA Education Department.

Officials Congratulate Students

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao congratulated all students who successfully cleared the examinations and praised their performance.

Four-Year Performance Trend

Academic Year - Pass Percentage