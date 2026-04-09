Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 declared with a record 86 per cent pass percentage. Over 6.1 lakh students cleared the exam, marking a significant rise from last year. The reduction in passing marks also contributed to the improved results.

The long wait for lakhs of students across Karnataka has finally come to an end, as the 2nd PUC examination results were officially declared today at 3 pm. This year has witnessed a remarkable performance, with the overall pass percentage reaching an impressive 86 per cent. The result marks a significant rise of 12.5 percentage points compared to last year, bringing relief and joy to students, parents and the academic community.

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Record Pass Percentage This Year

Out of the 7,10,363 students who appeared for the examination, nearly 6.1 lakh students have successfully cleared it. This achievement is being viewed as a major milestone for the state’s education system. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 73.45 per cent, making this year’s performance a notable improvement.

Lowering of Passing Marks Contributes to Rise

One of the key factors behind the increase in the pass percentage is the decision to reduce the minimum passing marks from 35 to 33. This move is believed to have helped a larger number of students clear the examination and has contributed significantly to the overall results.

Previous Year Comparison

In 2025, a total of 6,37,805 students appeared for the examination, of which 4,68,439 passed, while 1,69,366 students failed. The overall pass percentage last year was 73.45 per cent. District-wise, Udupi secured the top position, while Yadagiri recorded the lowest performance.

Students Score Perfect 600

This year’s outstanding results have brought widespread happiness across the state. Several students have performed exceptionally well, with some achieving full marks. In the Commerce stream, Aditi Bapu from Jain College and Disha from Alva’s College in Dakshina Kannada scored a perfect 600 out of 600, setting an impressive benchmark.

Minister to Address Media

The results were published on the official website at 3 pm. Even before the announcement, the School Education Minister had expressed confidence about a strong performance this year. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa is scheduled to address a press conference at 6.15 pm to share detailed insights and information about toppers.