A Karnataka Labour Department survey has revealed that 27.7% of construction workers suffer from liver diseases. The study, covering 24 lakh workers, also found high cases of hypertension and diabetes, raising serious public health concerns.

A comprehensive health check-up conducted by the Labour Department over the past two years has revealed worrying health trends among construction workers in Karnataka. Officials screened around 24 lakh workers engaged in road, bridge and building construction, and the findings have raised serious public health concerns. The study shows that a significant section of the workforce is suffering from lifestyle-related and chronic diseases, with liver-related ailments emerging as the most alarming issue.

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Large-Scale Health Screening Under Welfare Scheme

The Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board has over 32 lakh registered workers, including plumbers, electricians, painters, masons and helpers. Under the ‘Preventive Health Care’ scheme, 24 lakh workers were screened across 23 medical parameters over the past two years.

High Prevalence Of Liver, Blood Pressure And Diabetes Cases

The results indicate that 27.7% of workers suffer from liver-related diseases. In addition, 27.1% have high blood pressure, while 13.7% (around 3.34 lakh workers) are diabetic. Among workers above 40 years of age, 6.76 lakh have liver disease, 6.71 lakh suffer from hypertension, 3.34 lakh have diabetes, and 2.26 lakh are affected by anaemia.

Doctors note that while hypertension and diabetes rates are comparable to the general population, the high prevalence of liver disease is a serious concern requiring urgent attention.

Alcohol Use And Unsafe Practices Identified As Key Causes

Health experts attribute the rising liver disease cases mainly to excessive alcohol consumption and unsafe practices such as tattoos and injections in unhygienic conditions. These factors increase the risk of Hepatitis A and B infections, which can lead to severe liver damage over time.

Dr Ishwar Hassi, Director of the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Hubballi, stated that alcoholism and unsafe medical practices are likely major contributors to the alarming figures.

Need For Deeper Analysis And Better Tracking

A senior doctor from the Bangalore Medical Science Institute emphasised the need for a detailed analysis of the data to identify precise causes and patterns. He suggested that further research is essential to understand the root health issues affecting the labour class.

Currently, the Welfare Board has not conducted a comprehensive analysis of the collected data. However, officials say the health screening initiative has helped identify workers needing immediate medical care and has also enabled the inclusion of unregistered workers in welfare schemes.

Treatment Access And Ongoing Challenges

So far, around 7.34 lakh workers have received treatment for various ailments following the screenings. The programme also covers migrant labourers from other states.

Medical teams visit construction sites to collect blood samples, and reports are shared via WhatsApp as well as printed copies. Mobile health units provide follow-up treatment or referrals to higher medical centres when required.

However, ensuring long-term treatment remains a major challenge, particularly for migrant workers who frequently change locations.

Government Plans Universal Health Card

Labour Minister Santosh Lad acknowledged the difficulty in tracking mobile workers and stated that the government aims to provide treatment to all workers, regardless of their registration status. To address this issue, he announced plans to introduce a ‘universal health card’ that will allow workers to access medical care anywhere in the state.

The findings highlight an urgent need for stronger preventive healthcare systems and sustained monitoring to safeguard the health of Karnataka’s construction workforce.