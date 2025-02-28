CM Yogi announces ₹10,000 bonus and health insurance for sanitation and health workers of Mahakumbh

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greatly appreciated the sanitation and health workers serving at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. He presented them with gifts and insurance certificates under the Swachh Kumbh Fund. In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister declared that every sanitation and health worker involved in the Mahakumbh mega-event would receive an additional bonus of ₹10,000 from the state government.

Furthermore, he revealed that starting in April, the state government will establish a dedicated corporation to ensure fair wages. Through this initiative, every sanitation and health worker and those previously deprived of minimum wages will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹16,000 directly in their bank accounts via DBT.

Additionally, CM Yogi announced that all sanitation and health workers would be covered under a ₹5 lakh health insurance scheme through Ayushman Bharat or the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana. His announcement was met with resounding applause from the sanitation and health workers present at the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the sanitation and health workers for their invaluable contribution to the grand and divine Prayagraj Mahakumbh, held from January 13 to February 26. He emphasized that the state government stands with them today to extend its gratitude and congratulations.

Acknowledging their dedication, CM Yogi assured that the government remains committed to their welfare and will continue to work towards their upliftment in the future.

He highlighted that teamwork and collective effort yield remarkable results, as witnessed in the successful execution of Mahakumbh. He praised the workers for demonstrating that any goal can be achieved with determination and the right support.

Encouraging them to carry forward their mission, he called for a renewed commitment to cleanliness, launching a special sanitation campaign that he urged all officials and employees to join as a tribute to Maa Ganga.

CM Yogi shared that his cabinet was deeply honored to recognize the efforts of the sanitation workers and to participate in a community meal with them.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Mahakumbh on December 13 and had provided continuous guidance before and during the event. He said, "The combined efforts of the Government of India, various ministries, and the Uttar Pradesh government played a crucial role in making the event a success, ensuring not just its seamless execution but also contributing to the transformation of Prayagraj into a shining smart city."

He further noted that visitors to Prayagraj were particularly impressed by the exceptional cleanliness maintained by sanitation workers and the exemplary conduct of the police.

He lauded the people of Prayagraj for embracing the Mahakumbh as their own, hosting langars, welcoming guests, and prioritizing the event over personal challenges. He reflected on the immense scale of the gathering, where a city of 25-30 lakh residents seamlessly accommodated crores of visitors. Drawing a parallel, he remarked that even a household of five could feel overwhelmed by ten guests, yet the people of Prayagraj embraced this monumental event with patience and enthusiasm.

Inspired by this spirit, the entire state made the Mahakumbh a resounding success. CM Yogi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Uttar Pradesh for setting an exemplary standard of hospitality and ensuring a memorable experience for pilgrims and revered saints.

CM Yogi, highlighting the new prospects for tourism in Uttar Pradesh, stated that the Mahakumbh has unveiled multiple circuits of spiritual tourism across the state. One such circuit extends from Prayagraj to Kashi via Maa Vindhyavasini Dham. Like crores of devotees thronged Prayagraj, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham also witnessed a congregation of 5 to 7 lakh people daily during this period. Likewise, Kashi’s Baba Vishwanath Dham saw a daily footfall of 10 to 15 lakh devotees.

Another circuit linked Ayodhya Dham and Gorakhpur, attracting 7 to 12 lakh devotees to Ayodhya Dham every day. From January 1 to the present, Gorakhpur has witnessed a daily gathering of 2 to 2.5 lakh devotees. The third circuit connected Prayagraj to Lucknow and Naimisharanya via Shringverpur, drawing lakhs of pilgrims. Additionally, a circuit from Prayagraj to Rajapur and Chitrakoot was established, while the fifth circuit extended from Prayagraj to Mathura, Vrindavan, and Shuktirtha via the Bundelkhand Expressway, all of which saw a massive influx of devotees.

CM Yogi emphasized that such an extraordinary gathering of faith has been unparalleled worldwide. A total of 66 crore 30 lakh devotees participated in the event, and yet, not a single incident of kidnapping, robbery, molestation, or any crime that could raise concerns was reported.

He sai, "Even with the most scrutinizing lens, no such incident could be found. Despite this, critics spared no effort in attempting to tarnish the event. Those who were uncomfortable with this grand spiritual gathering resorted to misinformation. On Mauni Amavasya alone, 8 crore devotees assembled, and the government’s priority was to ensure their safe pilgrimage. However, detractors continued their smear campaign, using misleading images—some showing scenes from Cairo, others from Kathmandu—to defame Prayagraj."

CM Yogi stated that previous governments failed to honor India’s deep-rooted faith and spiritual heritage.

CM Yogi also highlighted the significant economic impact of the Mahakumbh, emphasizing how it served as a powerful confluence of faith and financial growth. He remarked that the Prayagraj Mahakumbh strengthened religious sentiments and gave the economy a new direction.

Citing Lord Ved Vyas, who proclaimed 5,000 years ago, “I raise my arms and declare—follow the path of righteousness, for only righteousness can lead to prosperity and fulfillment,” CM Yogi stated that the people of Prayagraj had validated this ancient wisdom.

He said, "The event generated lakhs of jobs, and Uttar Pradesh’s economy is now poised to reach new heights." He described the synergy between faith and economic progress as remarkable, capturing the world's attention.

The Mahakumbh was not just a national spectacle but an international phenomenon, attracting ministers and heads of state from a dozen countries. Additionally, ambassadors and high commissioners from 74 nations participated, marking the first time representatives from over 80 countries had become part of this grand spiritual gathering. Every visitor left deeply moved by the experience.

On this occasion, CM Yogi was also presented with a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records for three historic achievements made by the Mela Authority, the largest simultaneous river-cleaning drive—329 people cleaning the river at multiple locations, the biggest sanitation campaign—where 19,000 workers participated in a massive cleanup drive, and the largest handprint artwork—created by 10,102 people over eight hours.

During the event, the Chief Minister also unveiled The Essence of Kumbh, a book published by the Tourism Department documenting the spiritual and cultural significance of the Mahakumbh.

During this, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and other ministers and officials were present.

