A Karnataka consumer from Raichur, who normally paid a monthly electricity bill of ₹250 under the Saubhagya Yojana, was shocked after receiving a bill close to ₹10,000. Officials say unpaid dues and estimated readings may have caused the surge.

Raichur: Bhagyamma Basanagowda, a resident of Mandalagera village in Raichur taluk, has been receiving electricity under the 'Saubhagya Yojana', a government scheme aimed at providing affordable electricity to rural households. She used to pay a modest monthly bill of ₹250, which suited her small income. However, she was recently shocked to receive an astronomical bill of ₹9,855, raising concerns about billing practices and meter readings in rural areas of Karnataka.

Bill That Was ₹250 Per Month

Bhagyamma had been paying the fixed amount under the Saubhagya Yojana for years. The scheme was designed to support low-income families by making electricity affordable and accessible. Receiving such a huge bill in a single month has caused panic, not only for Bhagyamma but also among other rural consumers who rely on this scheme.

Reason Behind the Sudden Bill Increase

Responding to queries, GESCOM Rural Division EE Nataraj explained that in the past, several customers with connections under this scheme had failed to pay their bills regularly. When bill payments are delayed or ignored, higher bills may be generated later to account for pending charges.

Estimated Readings Leading to Complaints

This issue is becoming increasingly common in rural areas. If customers do not cooperate with meter readings, electricity bills are often calculated based on estimates, which can result in inflated charges. While government schemes aim to support the poor, incorrect or estimated calculations are causing financial distress to households dependent on such programmes.

Need for Swift Review and Correction

Officials are urged to conduct a prompt review of such cases and correct billing errors. Ensuring accurate meter readings and providing clear communication to consumers is essential to restore trust and avoid unnecessary panic among rural households.