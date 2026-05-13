Kalaghatagi Town Panchayat in Dharwad district will begin receiving 24/7 drinking water supply from June 15 under a ₹35.38 crore project, Minister Santosh Lad announced during a district review meeting on summer water management.

Residents of Kalaghatagi Town Panchayat in Dharwad district are set to receive major relief, as a 24/7 drinking water supply will begin across all 17 wards from June 15. District in-charge Minister Santosh Lad announced that the long-pending project is nearing completion and will soon provide uninterrupted water supply to thousands of residents in the town.

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The minister made the announcement after attending a District Disaster Management Authority meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the district’s drinking water situation during summer, cattle fodder availability, and the damage caused by recent unseasonal rains.

Kalaghatagi, which has a population of more than 19,000, currently receives around 3 MLD of water daily. The new 24/7 water supply project, estimated at ₹35.38 crore, commenced on May 18, 2024, and was originally scheduled for completion by April 24, 2026. However, the contractor sought an extension and is now expected to complete the remaining work within this month, enabling the project to be launched from June 15.

Similar Projects Planned in Other Towns

Minister Santosh Lad further stated that similar uninterrupted drinking water supply projects in Annigeri, Navalgund and Kundgol towns are also progressing and will be completed soon.

According to officials, most wards across towns in the district are not facing major drinking water shortages at present. However, the minister directed officials to immediately resolve the remaining technical issues and ensure smooth and adequate water supply to all residents.

Water Supply Improves in Hubballi-Dharwad

The minister also highlighted improvements in the drinking water supply system within the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation area.

“Even during peak summer, water is now being supplied once every four to five days. Earlier, residents used to receive water only once in eight, 10, or even 15 days. The system has now improved to a four-day cycle,” he said.

He also assured that the continuous water supply project for the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad will commence soon.

Officials Asked to Stock Seeds and Fertilisers

With the monsoon season approaching, the minister instructed officials to maintain adequate stock of seeds and fertilisers to meet farmers’ demand during the sowing season.

He further stated that the state government is prioritising the development and upgradation of infrastructure in the industrial areas of the twin cities.

16 Villages Facing Water Shortage

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Snehal R informed the meeting that 16 villages across Dharwad, Hubballi and Kalaghatagi taluks are currently facing drinking water shortages. Water is being supplied to these villages through private borewells as a temporary measure.

The affected villages include Hosatti, Mandihal, Belur, Mugad, Managundi and Lokur in Dharwad taluk; Noolvi, Adargunchi, Kurdikere and Chhabbi in Hubballi taluk; and Nelliharavi Tanda, B. Hulikatti, Dyamankonda, Mukkala, Hire Hunasikatti and Kudalagi in Kalaghatagi taluk.

ZP CEO Bhuvanesh Patil, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Rudresh Ghali, ADC Geetha CD, and officials from various departments were present at the meeting.