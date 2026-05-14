Kalaburagi Rotti, a traditional North Karnataka food, has entered global markets as SHG women from Kalaburagi begin exporting thousands of rotis every month. The initiative promotes women empowerment, rural entrepreneurship and global recognition.

Kalaburagi Rotti, a traditional food symbolising the rich culinary heritage of North Karnataka, has now made its way into international markets. The initiative marks a major milestone for rural women entrepreneurs, as self-help groups (SHGs) from Kalaburagi district begin exporting thousands of rotis every month to countries including the United States, Canada and Australia.

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The project is being seen as a strong step towards women empowerment, rural entrepreneurship and the global recognition of Indian regional food products. Minister Priyank Kharge shared a post on his X account regarding this development.

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Women Self Help Groups Drive The Initiative

The export programme is being led by around 1,000 women from more than 100 self-help groups across the district. These women have been actively involved in producing Kalaburagi Rotti and building sustainable livelihoods through food-based entrepreneurship.

The initiative has been supported by the government, which has helped scale production and improve quality standards to meet international requirements. The focus has also been on creating a strong supply chain that connects rural producers directly to global consumers.

Monthly Export Targets Set For Key Countries

As part of the export plan, around 10,000 rotis are being shipped every month each to the United States and Australia. In addition, about 5,000 rotis are being exported monthly to Canada.

This structured export model is expected to ensure consistent demand and stable income for the women involved in the project. It also positions Kalaburagi Rotti as a globally recognised ethnic food product from Karnataka.

Government Support And Technology Integration

Over the past two years, the government has played a key role in strengthening this initiative. More than 150 roti-making machines have been distributed at subsidised rates to SHGs and entrepreneurs in the district.

Support has also been extended in the areas of packaging, labelling and branding, ensuring that the product meets global food safety and export standards. Technology and organised production methods have helped improve efficiency and scale.

Strong Presence On Digital And Food Platforms

Kalaburagi Rotti is already available on popular platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Amazon, further expanding its market reach. This digital presence has helped the product gain visibility and accessibility beyond local boundaries.

The initiative is now emerging as a model for rural economic development, combining traditional food culture with modern business platforms.

Boost To Rural Economy And Women Empowerment

The project is not only promoting a regional delicacy but also transforming the lives of rural women. By creating stable income opportunities, it is helping strengthen financial independence and community development.

With increasing global demand, Kalaburagi Rotti is set to become a symbol of Karnataka’s cultural identity and women-led entrepreneurship on the international stage.