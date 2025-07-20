Justice Vibhu Bakhru took oath as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court at Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot administered the oath in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Bengaluru: Justice Vibhu Bakhru on Saturday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot administered Justice Bakhru's oath; meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, during his farewell speech at the Delhi High Court, Justice Vibhu Bakhru expressed his deep gratitude to the court for shaping him into a lawyer, a judge, and a person. He was given a farewell on Wednesday on the occasion of his elevation as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

"There Is Only Work And That’s Life," Says Justice Bakhru

During the farewell ceremony, while addressing the gathering, including his law researchers, Justice Vibhu Bakhru said, "There is no work-life balance in the legal profession. There is only work and that's life, my law researchers have learnt that."

He said that the Delhi High Court will have a special place in his heart, and he is carrying a part of it, including its value, its people, and legacy, with him to Karnataka.

Delhi High Court Will Always Remain Special: Bakhru

Justice Vibhu Bakhru expressed his deep gratitude towards the Delhi High Court and said that may this court continue to shine as a beacon of justice.

He has been elevated as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. He was appointed as acting chief justice of the Delhi High Court after the elevation of Justice Manmohan to the Supreme Court last year.

Justice Bakhru was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2013. He became a permanent judge after two years.

He was appointed as a senior advocate in July 2011. He was the Chairman of the Delhi International Arbitration Centre.

Karnataka Awaits Justice Bakhru’s Leadership

Standing counsel for Delhi Government, Sameer Vashisht, said that Karnataka waits not for your (Justice Bakhru) decision but your leadership.

In his address, Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya said that Justice Bakhru played a significant role in the evolution of the Delhi Institutional Arbitration Centre.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan, President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, also addressed the gathering, sharing his views and experiences about Justice Bakhru.

After completing his law degree in 1990, he was enrolled with the Delhi Bar Council. He was a qualified CA. He practised law for two decades as a lawyer at the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and the company tribunal.