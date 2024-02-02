Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    JDS delegation files complaint against Magadi MLA Balakrishna for electoral intimidation

    Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the State President of the JDS Youth Unit, led a delegation on Friday to meet with State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena. They filed a complaint against Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna, accusing him of electoral intimidation and misconduct. The complaint centers on Balakrishna's purported statement regarding the withdrawal of five guarantee schemes if people do not vote for him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    JDS delegation files complaint against Magadi MLA Balakrishna for electoral intimidation
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    According to the delegation, Balakrishna's remarks amount to clear intimidation of the public and an attempt to influence their voting behavior. In their complaint, the JDS delegation cited the Representation of the People Act, which grants the Election Commission the authority to revoke the recognition of a political party if it violates the provisions of the Constitution of India or the Representation of the People Act, 1951. They argued that Balakrishna's statement constitutes a violation of electoral laws and warrants action.
    Also Read: 'CM, DCM support MLA Balakrishna’s Congress guarantee cancellation threat': Nikhil Kumaraswamy

    Nikhil Kumaraswamy, speaking to the media after filing the complaint, emphasised the seriousness of the issue, stating that Balakrishna's statement not only violates electoral laws but also goes against the principles of democracy and the spirit of fair elections. Urging the Election Commission to take swift and decisive action against Balakrishna and the Congress party, he asserted that such behavior cannot be tolerated. 

    The JDS delegation also raised concerns about the alleged approval of Balakrishna's statement by senior leaders of the Congress party, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi. They accused the Congress of being anti-country and anti-Karnataka, asserting that the public is aware of the true nature of Congressmen and is unlikely to support the party in the upcoming elections.

    Furthermore, Nikhil Kumaraswamy condemned recent remarks made by MP DK Suresh, describing them as detrimental to the sovereignty of the country. He called for legal action against Suresh for spreading false information.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrait damaged in lorry collision, BJP suspects foul play (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s portrait damaged in lorry collision, BJP suspects foul play (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Kerala-based engineering student cheated with fake iPhone worth Rs 60,000 at Church Street vkp

    Bengaluru: Kerala-based engineering student cheated with fake iPhone worth Rs 60,000 at Church Street

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus accident claims life of 21-year-old female engineering student in Malleshwaram vkp

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus accident claims life of 21-year-old female engineering student in Malleshwaram

    Bengaluru: Son allegedly murders mother over denied meal, surrenders to KR Puram Police vkp

    Bengaluru: Son murders mother allegedly over denied meal, surrenders to KR Puram Police

    Why #SaveBandipur campaign is gaining traction on social media, what's behind the trend? vkp

    Why #SaveBandipur campaign is gaining traction on social media, what's behind the trend?

    Recent Stories

    Sanatana Dharma remark lands Udhayanidhi Stalin in trouble; Bengaluru court summons Tamil Nadu CM's son vkp

    Sanatana Dharma remark lands Udhayanidhi Stalin in trouble; Bengaluru court summons Tamil Nadu CM's son

    Touching Discovery: World War II 'Great Escape' captives' secret letters unveiled, tale of hope and resilience avv

    Touching Discovery: World War II 'Great Escape' captives' secret letters unveiled, tale of hope and resilience

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's master-class guides India to 336/6 on Day 1 as other batters falter snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's master-class guides India to 336/6 on Day 1 as other batters falter

    Grand Canyon to Mount Everest: 7 Natural wonders of the World ATG

    Grand Canyon to Mount Everest: 7 Natural wonders of the World

    BJP MP Prahlad Joshi slams Congress' MP DK Suresh over 'separate Nation row', calls for his suspension vkp

    BJP MP Prahlad Joshi slams Congress' MP DK Suresh over 'separate Nation row', calls for his suspension

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon