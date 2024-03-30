Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is Bengaluru's water crisis driving IT employees away? Metro sees dip in commuters

    Bengaluru, India's IT hub, faces a severe water crisis, potentially driving IT companies and residents away. Rapid population growth has strained infrastructure, worsened by drought conditions. Water scarcity impacts daily life and crucial infrastructure like the metro. Metro ridership declines due to water shortage, remote work options, summer temperatures, and disruptions.

    Is Bengaluru's water crisis driving IT employees away? Metro sees dip in commuters vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

    Bengaluru, known as the IT capital of India, is grappling with a severe water crisis, leading to a potential exodus of IT companies and their employees from the city. The burgeoning IT sector, which contributes significantly to Bengaluru's revenue, is facing challenges as the water scarcity worsens, impacting not only daily life but also the city's vital infrastructure like the metro.

    Over the years, Bengaluru has witnessed exponential growth, with its population swelling from 90 lakhs to 1.40 crores within a short span. However, the rapid expansion has outpaced the efforts of governments and local administrative bodies to maintain adequate infrastructure, leading to a dire situation, particularly concerning water supply.

    Water crisis hits Bengaluru's oxygen hub Lalbagh; Requires 1.5 million litres of water daily to quench thirst

    The current year has seen Karnataka, including Bengaluru, reeling under drought conditions, exacerbating the water scarcity issue. As a result, water supply to Bengaluru, sourced from the Cauvery valley, is constrained, prompting authorities to enforce restrictions. The scarcity has forced residents, including IT employees accustomed to the city's amenities, to contemplate leaving in search of necessities like water.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Megastar Chiranjeevi calls for 'rechargeable borewells', shares conservative measures

    The impact of the water crisis extends to the city's public transport system, notably the Bengaluru Metro. The Purple Line, which serves as a vital link to the IT corridor, has witnessed a significant decline in ridership. Expectations of 7.5 lakh daily passengers following the inauguration of the Baiyappanahalli- K.R Puram stretch have fallen short, with figures dwindling to 6.7 lakh passengers daily.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Experts call for Work From Home as companies offer perfumes to employees

    Several factors contribute to the decline in metro ridership. The foremost is the acute water shortage gripping the city. Additionally, the availability of remote work options due to the government's directive has led some IT employees to opt for working from the comfort of their homes, further reducing the need for commuting. 

    Moreover, the scorching summer temperatures and frequent disruptions on the metro line have deterred people from venturing out. The onset of summer vacations also adds to the likelihood of decreased metro patronage.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: IT raid on builders' residences, offices in Bengaluru's KG Halli, KR Puram vkp

    BREAKING: IT raid on builders’ residences, offices in Bengaluru's KG Halli, KR Puram

    Bengaluru hits peak: Highest temperature recorded on March 29 in five years, IMD issues heat wave alert vkp

    Bengaluru records highest temperature on March 29 in five years, IMD issues heat wave alert

    Bengaluru: OLA's surge in pricing sparks outrage as taxi service costs almost triple than norms vkp

    Bengaluru: OLA’s surge in pricing sparks outrage as taxi service costs almost triple than norms

    Bengaluru: RCB makes history with 'dog out' section at Chinnaswamy stadium for furry friends anr

    Bengaluru: RCB makes history with ‘dog out’ section at Chinnaswamy stadium for furry friends

    Bengaluru water woes: Is BWSSB struggling with financial crisis? vkp

    Bengaluru water woes: Is BWSSB struggling with financial crisis?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala : Kozhikode court acquits three RSS workers in murder of madrasa teacher rkn

    Kerala : Kozhikode court acquits three RSS workers in murder of madrasa teacher

    Did Virat Kohli date Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh? RKK

    Did Virat Kohli date Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh? TRUTH HERE

    Why onion oil is considered best for hair growth

    Why onion oil is considered best for hair growth

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission of India imposes ban on Exit Polls from April 19 till June 1 vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI imposes ban on Exit Polls from April 19 till June 1

    Here's how Vijay Deverakonda responded to him getting married in February NIR

    Here's how Vijay Deverakonda responded to him getting married in February

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon