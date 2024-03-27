Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru water crisis: Megastar Chiranjeevi calls for 'rechargeable borewells', shares conservative measures

    Telugu actor Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter in Kannada to address Bengaluru's escalating water crisis, emphasizing the urgent need for sustainable solutions. He highlighted the severity of the situation, advocating for rainwater harvesting and eco-friendly practices like recharge wells and permaculture. Chiranjeevi's efforts aim to mitigate water scarcity exacerbated by urbanization and groundwater depletion.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Megastar Chiranjeevi calls for 'rechargeable borewells', shares conservative measures vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    Telugu actor Megastar Chiranjeevi has taken to Twitter to shed light on the escalating water crisis in Bengaluru, urging for immediate action towards water conservation. His tweet, written in Kannada, emphasizes the critical need for sustainable solutions to address the pressing issue of water scarcity in Silicon City.

    The garden city of Bengaluru, once famous for its lush greenery, is now grappling with a dire water shortage, with even the smallest droplets becoming a precious commodity. Residents have taken to the streets in desperation as the water crisis worsens, drawing attention not only locally but also nationally.

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB fines Rs 1.1 lakh to 22 residents for wasting Cauvery water to wash cars

    In his tweet, Chiranjeevi highlights the severity of the situation and stresses the importance of finding sustainable solutions to prevent future water crisis. "The water problem in Bengaluru is evident everywhere you look. Access to drinking water is becoming increasingly challenging, leaving people anxious about what the future holds," Chiranjeevi expressed in his tweet.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents fined Rs 5000 for wasting Cauvery water in car wash

    Amid concerns about the impending water crisis, Chiranjeevi shared insights into water conservation methods, particularly focusing on his own initiatives at his farmhouse in Bengaluru. He stressed the significance of rainwater harvesting and eco-friendly construction practices in mitigating water scarcity.

    Chiranjeevi outlined the implementation of recharge wells strategically placed throughout the property, equipped with filtration systems to capture surface water and replenish aquifers. Additionally, he highlighted the adoption of permaculture principles aimed at reducing water demand through techniques such as mulching and ground cover optimization.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    VIRAL PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor takes archery classes as he gears up for his role as Lord Ram RKK

    VIRAL PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor takes archery classes as he gears up for his role as Lord Ram

    What is Hope Gala? The event which Alia Bhatt will host in London RKK

    What is Hope Gala? The event which Alia Bhatt will host in London

    Aadujeevitham REVIEW: Kamal Haasan goes gaga over Prithviraj's film; here's what he said RBA

    'Aadujeevitham' REVIEW: Kamal Haasan goes gaga over Prithviraj's film; here's what he said

    Mumbai Police detains Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui in hookah bar raid, released later RBA

    Mumbai Police detains Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui in hookah bar raid, released later

    Ram Charan visits Tirupati with Upasana and daughter on his 39th birthday- see pictures RBA

    Ram Charan visits Tirupati with Upasana and daughter on his 39th birthday- see pictures

    Recent Stories

    VIRAL PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor takes archery classes as he gears up for his role as Lord Ram RKK

    VIRAL PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor takes archery classes as he gears up for his role as Lord Ram

    7 beautiful flowers to plant and grow this April gcw eai

    7 beautiful flowers to plant and grow this April

    CBI eyes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody post ED remand in liquor policy case: Report AJR

    CBI eyes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody post ED remand in liquor policy case: Report

    Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film earns over Rs 2 crore before release in Kerala rkn

    Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film earns over Rs 2 crore before release in Kerala

    Kerala: 'Fed up of life...' said woman doctor Abhirami before ending her life in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: 'Fed up of life...' said woman doctor before ending her life in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon