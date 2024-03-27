Bengaluru water crisis: Megastar Chiranjeevi calls for 'rechargeable borewells', shares conservative measures

Telugu actor Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter in Kannada to address Bengaluru's escalating water crisis, emphasizing the urgent need for sustainable solutions. He highlighted the severity of the situation, advocating for rainwater harvesting and eco-friendly practices like recharge wells and permaculture. Chiranjeevi's efforts aim to mitigate water scarcity exacerbated by urbanization and groundwater depletion.

Telugu actor Megastar Chiranjeevi has taken to Twitter to shed light on the escalating water crisis in Bengaluru, urging for immediate action towards water conservation. His tweet, written in Kannada, emphasizes the critical need for sustainable solutions to address the pressing issue of water scarcity in Silicon City.

The garden city of Bengaluru, once famous for its lush greenery, is now grappling with a dire water shortage, with even the smallest droplets becoming a precious commodity. Residents have taken to the streets in desperation as the water crisis worsens, drawing attention not only locally but also nationally.



In his tweet, Chiranjeevi highlights the severity of the situation and stresses the importance of finding sustainable solutions to prevent future water crisis. "The water problem in Bengaluru is evident everywhere you look. Access to drinking water is becoming increasingly challenging, leaving people anxious about what the future holds," Chiranjeevi expressed in his tweet.



Amid concerns about the impending water crisis, Chiranjeevi shared insights into water conservation methods, particularly focusing on his own initiatives at his farmhouse in Bengaluru. He stressed the significance of rainwater harvesting and eco-friendly construction practices in mitigating water scarcity.

Chiranjeevi outlined the implementation of recharge wells strategically placed throughout the property, equipped with filtration systems to capture surface water and replenish aquifers. Additionally, he highlighted the adoption of permaculture principles aimed at reducing water demand through techniques such as mulching and ground cover optimization.