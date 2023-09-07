Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Recognition for Karnataka's Ksheerabhagya Scheme: CM Siddaramaiah Celebrates 10th Anniversary

    In a momentous celebration marking the 10th anniversary of Karnataka's Ksheerabhagya scheme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proudly announced that the program had achieved international recognition by winning the prestigious International Dairy Federation Award. 

    International Recognition for Karnataka's Ksheerabhagya Scheme: CM Siddaramaiah Celebrates 10th Anniversary
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    This recognition comes as a testament to the scheme's success in providing essential support to the state's dairy industry and its commitment to welfare programs.

    Under the Ksheerabhagya scheme, the government has raised the price of milk per liter by Rs. 3 to benefit farmers, reflecting its dedication to supporting agriculture and rural livelihoods. The government's investment in the scheme exceeds one thousand crores this year, highlighting its sustained commitment to the welfare of its citizens.

    The 10th anniversary celebrations were inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah, who is known as the architect of the Ksheerabhagya program. During his tenure as Chief Minister, he introduced the scheme to provide free milk to millions of children, benefiting countless families over the past decade.

    In addition to the Ksheerabhagya scheme, the government has successfully implemented various other welfare programs, including free bus travel for 53 crore women under the Shakti Yojana, free electricity for eligible families through the Gruha Jyoti scheme, and financial support for housewives and unemployed graduates under different schemes.

    The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of infrastructure development, including projects like the Ettinhola project for drinking water supply and the demand for declaring the Bhadra Upper Bank Project as a 'National Project.'

    Moreover, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to establish a mother-child hospital in Madhugiri and allocate funds for the Roop Way to Madhugiri Hills in the upcoming budget.

    The event witnessed various dignitaries, including Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, Home Minister and District In-charge Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, and KMF President Bhimanaik, who highlighted the positive impact of the Ksheerabhagya scheme on milk producers and unions.

    As part of the celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was felicitated, and a commemorative issue was released, marking a decade of the Ksheerabhagya Yojana's success.

    In a spirited moment, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah interacted with schoolchildren, personally checking if they found the Ksheerabhagya program beneficial.

    The event also witnessed the inauguration of the Kannada Bhavan, showcasing the government's dedication to cultural and community development.

    During the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah displayed his cheerful mood, symbolizing the enthusiasm and commitment of the government to the welfare of the people of Karnataka.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for travellers: Bengaluru-Mangaluru train to extend service up to Murdeshwara vkp

    Good news for travellers: Bengaluru-Mangaluru train to extend service up to Murdeshwara

    Long awaited Jakkuru railway flyover in Bengaluru nears completion after a decade vkp

    Long awaited Jakkuru railway flyover in Bengaluru nears completion after a decade

    Woman arrested for fatally stabbing live-in partner in Bengaluru amid suspicions of infidelity vkp

    Woman arrested for fatally stabbing live-in partner in Bengaluru amid suspicions of infidelity

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa urges BJP to prioritize real issues over 'India vs Bharat' debate

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa urges BJP to prioritize real issues over 'India vs Bharat' debate

    SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads vkp

    SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads

    Recent Stories

    Shahid Kapoor posts adorable birthday wish for his wife, Mira Kapoor with mushy photographs; see pics ADC

    Shahid Kapoor posts adorable birthday wish for his wife, Mira Kapoor with mushy photographs; see pics

    Did Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner live separately for months before their official 'divorce'? vma

    Did Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner live separately for months before their official 'divorce'?

    Jawan Deepika Padukone cameo in Shah Rukh Khan film gets thumbs up from fans and audiences RBA

    Jawan: Deepika Padukone’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film gets thumbs up from fans and audiences

    Kerala: Vehicles to be confiscated, fined if found littering in public places, says Minister M B Rajesh anr

    Kerala: Vehicles to be confiscated, fined if found littering in public places, says Minister M B Rajesh

    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notice in Harshina case rkn

    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notices in Harshina case, released after interrogation

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon