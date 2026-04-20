Shocking conditions at Koppal KIMS hospital as infants suffer in ICU without AC or adequate fans amid 40°C heat. Parents bring fans from home while patients also face water shortage, sparking outrage.

Koppal: Imagine this: six tiny babies are in an ICU, but there's no AC. Not even a fan. Unable to watch their children suffer in the heat, parents have brought fans from their own homes. This is the shocking reality at Koppal's KIMS hospital.

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The situation isn't any better in the general wards, where other children and adult patients are also left without fans. With temperatures in Koppal soaring to around 39-40 degrees Celsius, patients admitted to get better are instead literally baking in the heat.

Broken AC, Just One Fan for an Entire ICU

The air conditioner in the infant ICU has broken down. In its place, the hospital staff have provided just one fan. This is hardly enough for the six babies who are struggling in the oppressive heat. An ICU is supposed to be a place with special monitoring and a controlled, cool environment. Parents are asking a simple question: how can our children recover in these conditions?

Left with no other choice, many parents have taken matters into their own hands, bringing fans from home to provide some relief to their children. This scene paints a grim picture of the administration's negligence at Koppal KIMS.

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No Drinking Water Either

To make matters worse, there's also a shortage of drinking water in the hospital. Many patients and their families are forced to either bring water from home or buy it from nearby hotels. "How can they expect us to bring our own water when we are here for treatment?" one person asked.

In this blistering heat, living without a fan is unimaginable. For a hospital to lack such a basic facility is something the authorities need to answer for.

It seems Koppal KIMS has become a hub of mismanagement. Instead of recovering, patients are getting sicker. The suffering of the infants, especially, is heartbreaking.

No Repairs, No Answers: Public's Anger Grows

People are furious that the broken AC has not been repaired urgently. They say their questions to the hospital staff have gone unanswered.

When contacted, Koppal KIMS Director Vijayakumar Itagi said, “The AC needed servicing, which caused the problem. I have instructed them to fix it. Necessary measures have been taken to ensure patients are not inconvenienced.”

"We admitted our baby for treatment, but it's heartbreaking to see them suffer in this heat. There was no fan, so we had to bring one from our house," said Hulagappa, a relative of one of the patients.

"We admitted my aunt's son, who was already in a bad condition. The ward didn't even have a fan, which made things worse. We had no option but to bring a fan from home," said Kiran, another patient's relative.

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