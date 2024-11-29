Indiranagar murder: Accused Arnav detained, post-mortem reveals sexual activity with victim before killing

Bengaluru police have detained Arnav Harnoy, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Maya Gogoi in Indiranagar. Investigations reveal Arnav had sex with Maya before killing her in a violent argument. He fled after the crime but was later arrested in another state.

Bengaluru police have detained Arnav Harnoy the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Assamese woman Maya Gogoi in Indiranagar. The accused was tracked down and arrested in another state after evading authorities following the crime. Investigations have revealed that Arnav had engaged in consensual sex with Maya before allegedly killing her.

The brutal killing of 24-year-old Maya Gogoi, a receptionist, sent shockwaves through the city. The victim and the accused had planned a reunion after visiting their respective hometowns. Maya had travelled to Assam, while Arnav had gone to Kerala. Upon returning, the two booked a room in an apartment in Indiranagar, where the tragedy unfolded.



Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

Reports indicate that Arnav initially booked the room under the pretence of wanting to talk with Maya. It was here that they reportedly engaged in consensual sex. However, what began as a normal meeting soon took a deadly turn. Investigators believe that after discussing marriage, a violent argument ensued. The accused, enraged by Maya’s refusal to marry him, allegedly strangled her with a rope before stabbing her multiple times with a knife.

Post-mortem report:

Postmortem findings have revealed that Arnav had sexual intercourse with Maya before her death, adding a disturbing layer to the crime. The police believe this to be a crucial part of the investigation, as it suggests the crime may have been premeditated.

After the murder, it is believed that Arnav remained in the apartment for an entire day. Surveillance footage from the area shows him smoking near Maya’s lifeless body. Authorities speculate that he might have even considered dismembering her body but abandoned the idea.



Bengaluru: Woman from Assam brutally murdered by lover in Indiranagar apartment

On November 24, Arnav was seen booking a cab and leaving the apartment. The police believe that he fled to Kerala after switching off his mobile phone near the Majestic railway station, making it difficult to track his movements. Investigators are focusing on the route of the cab he took and examining CCTV footage to trace his steps.

After evading the police for some time, Arnav was located in another state. The Indiranagar police have now taken him into custody and are in the process of bringing him back to Bengaluru.

Latest Videos